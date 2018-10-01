Trump Said Brett Kavanaugh Had “Difficulty” With Drinking In High School. Kavanaugh Testified Otherwise.

President Donald Trump on Monday credited Brett Kavanaugh for saying he had “difficulty” with alcohol in high school, just days after Kavanaugh spent hours, under oath, testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee that his teenage drinking habits were those of a typical high schooler.



Trump was responding to reports and statements from Kavanaugh’s old classmates who said the Supreme Court pick lied or mischaracterized his drinking habits while testifying last week, by saying Kavanaugh was “strong on the fact that he drank a lot.”



“I can tell you I watched that hearing and I watched a man saying that he did have difficulty as a young man with drink[ing],” Trump said. “He talked about things that happened when he drank. This is not a man that said ... he was perfect with respect to alcohol.”

During his testimony last week, Kavanaugh spent considerable time telling Democrats his drinking habits were those typical of a teenager — that while he likes beer, he never drank to the point of blacking out.

“We drank beer. And, you know, so did I think the vast majority of people our age at the time. In any event, we drank beer. Still do. So whatever,” he said.

During his opening statement before the committee, Kavanaugh said the drinking age was 18 when he was growing up in Maryland and in Washington, DC, and that he sometimes drank “too many beers.”

“I drank beer with my friends,” Kavanaugh said. “Almost everyone did. Sometimes I had too many beers. Sometimes others did. I liked beer. I still like beer. But I did not drink to the point of blacking out, and I never sexually assaulted anyone.”

He also said when asked if he'd ever blacked out, "I — passed out would be — no, but I’ve gone to sleep, but — but I’ve never blacked out."

Trump’s interpretation of Kavanaugh’s testimony may be rooted in the fact that he does not drink alcohol. His brother, Fred, was struggling with alcoholism when he died in 1981. Trump went on to say that he was “surprised at how vocal [Kavanaugh] was about the fact that he likes beer.”



“I’m not a drinker and I can honestly say I never had a beer in my life,” Trump said. “One of my only good traits. I don’t drink. I never had a glass of alcohol ... For whatever reason. Can you imagine if I had? What a mess I would be. I would be the world’s worst.”

Two of Kavanaugh's former classmates from Yale issued statements Monday afternoon saying they never saw him blackout from drinking — a blackout may not necessarily be detectable by other people — and that the behavior being attributed to him is "simply wrong."

"I will say it again, we drank in college. I was with Brett frequently in college, whether it be in the gym, in class or socializing. I never ever saw Brett blackout. Not one time," Chris Dudley, who has been publicly defending Kavanaugh, said in a statement. "And in all the years I have known him, I have never seen him to be disrespectful or inappropriate with women. I would also like to point out that going out never came before working hard and maintaining our focus on our goals."

Dan Murphy, who lived with Kavanaugh during their time at Yale, said he "never saw Brett black out or not be able to remember the prior eventing's events."