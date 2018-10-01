This Air Traffic Controller Is Being Called A Hero After He Died Guiding A Plane To Safety During The Earthquake In Indonesia

"They told me the exact answer: the guy jumped from the tower because of the earthquake," Mafella said.

"They said people tried to call him to get away from the tower, but he said, 'No, the aircraft isn't airborne yet,'" Mafella said. "Then the roof started collapsing and he jumped."

"They said that during the last phase of my take off, he was still on that tower waiting for me to go up," he said.