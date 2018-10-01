Cardi B Turned Herself In To Police After Being Accused Of Planning An Attack On Two Strip Club Employees

Rapper Cardi B turned herself in Monday to New York City police, following allegations that the star was involved in a strip club brawl in which two employees were reportedly hurt.

Authorities confirmed to BuzzFeed News the musician turned herself in to the 109th Precinct in Queens earlier on Monday morning.

No additional details were revealed other than that charges were pending.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, siblings Jade and Baddie Gi, who worked at Angels Strip Club, said they were attacked by members of Cardi’s team in late August because of allegations they had sex with the rapper’s husband, Offset.



The sisters claim bottles and chairs were thrown at them by Cardi’s entourage and they’re now suing the former Love and Hip-Hop star for causing bodily harm, the Post reported.

BuzzFeed News has contacted Cardi B’s representatives for additional information.



Just a few weeks ago, Cardi was involved in an altercation with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion Week.

The star accused Minaj of speaking ill of her child, Kulture, and reportedly threw a shoe at Minaj before being escorted from the event.