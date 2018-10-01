Seven Men Have Been Arrested In Germany On Suspicion Of Plotting A Far-Right Terror Attack

German authorities arrested six men Monday suspected of planning a far-right terrorist attack.



The men, all German citizens aged between 20 and 30, allegedly belong to a group called "Revolution Chemnitz" and were trying to obtain automatic weapons for an attack targeting foreigners.

"For that purpose, they are believed to have intended violent assaults and attacks with weapons against foreigners as well as political opponents," a statement from Germany's federal prosecutor's office said.



A seventh man, named only as 31-year-old Christian K., is already in custody having been arrested earlier in September. He is suspected of being the ringleader of the group.

Investigators said the seven men all belonged to the "hooligan, skinhead and neo-Nazi scene in the Chemnitz area."