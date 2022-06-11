“Books, Not Bullets”: Teachers Explained Why They Were Marching To Protest Gun Violence

On Saturday, thousands of demonstrators across the US took to the streets to protest against gun violence, calling for stricter gun measures after a recent slew of mass shootings have killed hundreds in the past month alone — including the horrifying Uvalde school shooting on May 24 that left 19 children and 2 teachers dead.

Over 40,000 people gathered for the March For Our Lives 2022 movement, an organization representative told BuzzFeed News. Educators were among some of the key speakers and protestors at rallies across the nation, as school shootings have become an increasingly recurring tragedy in the country. In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the National Education Association said they saw more participation from teachers in this year's rally compared to previous years.

“Please arm us with books, resources and school counselors and not bullet proof vests,” a teacher said while speaking at the Hartford, Connecticut, rally.

