Fourth Graders And Teachers: These Are The Victims Of The Uvalde School Shooting

In one of the most horrifying disasters in the nation’s history, 2 teachers and 19 children were killed after a shooter opened fire in a Texas elementary school on Tuesday — the deadliest school shooting in the state’s history.

The children, who were largely in fourth grade, were fatally shot in the same classroom just days before summer vacation would have begun.

Among the victims were cousins whose relatives struggled to comprehend the loss of two young lives from within the family. Many of the children had posed for their honor roll photos just before the shooting, and pictures of their beaming and grinning faces holding up their certificates were shared all over social media. Some children had dreamed of becoming artists and some loved baseball. The oldest victims among the children were 11 years old.

Officials have not identified the victims, but they were mourned online in devastating social media tributes by their families. The school, Robb Elementary in Uvalde, has opened a memorial fund in their honor.



Eva Mireles