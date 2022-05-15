The Suspect In The Buffalo Shooting Previously Made A Threat At His High School, Police Said

The 18-year-old man suspected of targeting Black shoppers at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people, previously underwent a mental health evaluation for making a threat while he was in high school, police said Sunday.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at a press conference on Sunday that threat was made in June 2021 and was of a general nature. At the time, New York State Police took the suspect, Payton Gendron, to a hospital where he was evaluated and kept for about a day and a half before being released, Gramaglia said. New York State Police did not immediately respond to questions from BuzzFeed News about what happened, but the Associated Press reported that the then-17-year-old had threatened a shooting at the high school.

Aside from that interaction, the suspect and the violent, racist beliefs he reportedly outlined in a manifesto were not on the radar of authorities. The FBI was not notified about the threat last year and had not been monitoring him.

"There was nothing picked up on the State Police intelligence, nothing that was picked up on the FBI intelligence," Gramaglia said. "Nobody called in, nobody called any complaints."



Police believe the suspect was in Buffalo at least a day before Saturday's deadly shooting, doing "reconnaissance" of the majority Black neighborhood and the Tops supermarket, Gramaglia said. They believe he acted alone, armed with an AR-15 and wearing body armor, with another rifle and shotgun in his vehicle. Among the victims was security guard Aaron Salter, a retired Buffalo police officer, who Gramaglia said fired shots at the suspect, striking him at least once as Salter tried to stop the shooting.

Police arrived less than two minutes after being called and took the suspect, who was pointing the gun under his chin, into custody without any further shots being fired.

"This individual came here with the expressed purpose of taking as many Black lives as he possibly could. So the Buffalo Police saved a lot of lives yesterday," Mayor Byron Brown said. "I want to thank them for that."