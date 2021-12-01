These Are The Victims Of The Oxford High School Shooting In Michigan

Tate Myre, a player on the Oxford Wildcats football team, was a rising star. He won a regional award from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association in February, and those who’d seen him in action on the field sang his praises.

On Tuesday, the week after Thanksgiving, 16-year-old Myre was killed in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan. Two other students, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, also died Tuesday. A fourth student, Justin Shilling, died Wednesday, authorities said. It's unclear how old he was; the sheriff's office said he was 17, while the Oakland County prosecutor said he was 15.

Seven others, including a teacher, were injured. As of Wednesday afternoon, four of those injured remain in the hospital, with at least one still in critical condition, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Law enforcement arrested a 15-year-old student and retrieved a loaded semiautomatic handgun from him, Undersheriff Michael McCabe said. It was a weapon his father had purchased just four days ago, on Friday, Bouchard later told reporters.

Officials said the suspect was seen on surveillance video exiting a bathroom with a weapon, but it wasn’t clear where he went next. They also praised the school district for having lockdown protocols in place. The situation was one that students and school staffers had prepared for, the undersheriff said, but it was nevertheless deadly. Law enforcement arrested the suspect within five minutes of the first 911 call. In that time, several students were either fatally or critically injured.

Bouchard said the deputies who apprehended the suspect saved "what potentially could have been seven more victims." It is the deadliest school shooting in the US this year, according to Education Week.