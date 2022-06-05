Three People Were Killed And 14 Injured In A Shooting On A Busy Philadelphia Street

Three people were killed and 11 were injured after multiple shooters opened fire amid the Saturday night crowds on a major street in Philadelphia.

Police were already patrolling South Street — one of the city's busiest areas full of bars and restaurants — when officers "heard numerous gunshots," Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson D.F. Pace said in a press conference.

"You can imagine, there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out," Pace said.



Pace said officers "observed several active shooters shooting into the crowd." One officer fired at one of the alleged shooters, he added, but it is "unclear at this time whether that individual was struck or not." No arrests have been made yet.

At least two guns, one of which had a high-capacity magazine, have been recovered from the scene, Pace said.



The three deceased victims — two men and one woman — were brought to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, where they were pronounced dead.