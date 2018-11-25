Parkland Parents, Teachers, and Students Powerfully Recall The School Shooting That Changed Their Lives — And The Nation
In intimate testimonies, the moms and dads of students killed during the Parkland High School shooting, along with students and teachers who were there, revisit that February day, its pain, and what they lost.
The parents and teachers were filmed between April 6 and April 10. The three students were filmed between March 10 and March 12. All in Parkland.
