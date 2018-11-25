Parkland Parents, Teachers, and Students Powerfully Recall The School Shooting That Changed Their Lives — And The Nation

The tragedy left searing memories in the minds of parents, who waited anxiously to hear if their child survived; teachers, who heroically tried to protect students; and teenagers who lost some of their best friends.

Since then, there have been more mass shootings around the nation. Last month, 11 people died in a Pittsburgh synagogue. This month, 12 people died in a California bar.

More people, like Parkland’s Lori Alhadeff, the mother of 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, have buried their loved ones.

The heart-wrenching crime in Parkland gripped the nation, and its aftermath saw the creation of a movement to change gun laws that was started by some of the young survivors. They have since registered people across America to vote.