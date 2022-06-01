Four People Were Killed After A Shooter Opened Fire In A Medical Office Building In Oklahoma

Four people were killed after a shooter opened fire inside a medical building at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital campus on Wednesday, officials said.

The shooter is also dead, Tulsa police said, of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tulsa police officers were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital just before 5 p.m. after receiving a call about a man armed with a rifle in the Natalie Building at the hospital complex.

The incident prompted a massive police response, with dozens of cars surrounding the campus.

Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said the call came in at 4:56 p.m. and officers arrived at the hospital within three minutes.

The first officers on the scene heard shooting coming from the second floor of the building, where they encountered the shooter and found the four victims, police said.

The suspect, who was armed with one long gun and a handgun, is believed to have killed himself at the scene, Dalgleish said.

Authorities are still working to confirm the identity of the shooter, Dalgleish said.

Police continued searching the building for about two hours, going room by room. Local TV news aerial footage showed armed officers searching one building's roof.