3 Students Ages 14, 16, And 17 Were Killed And 8 Others Injured In A Shooting At A Michigan High School

Within five minutes of the first 911 call, authorities arrested a 15-year-old sophomore, officials said.

By Clarissa-Jan Lim and Stephanie K. Baer

Last updated on November 30, 2021, at 5:47 p.m. ET

Posted on November 30, 2021, at 4:16 p.m. ET

Todd Mcinturf / AP

First responders outside Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021.

Three students were killed and eight other people were injured in a shooting at a high school in Michigan on Tuesday, officials said. A 15-year-old student has been arrested.

Law enforcement received more than a hundred 911 calls about the shooting at Oxford High School, with the first coming at 12:51 p.m., Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said at a press conference. Approximately five minutes after the first call came in, the school's liaison deputy and another deputy took the 15-year-old, a sophomore at the school, into custody, he said.

The students who were killed included a 16-year-old boy and two girls, ages 14 and 17, McCabe said. Their names have not been released.

One of the people injured was a teacher, McCabe said. Those injured have been transported to the hospital. Two were in surgery, while the other six were in stable condition, officials said Tuesday evening.

The 15-year-old did not resist arrest and has invoked their right to remain silent, McCabe said, telling reporters that his parents have hired an attorney and told him not to speak with police. Law enforcement also retrieved a semiautomatic handgun from the teen.

McCabe said the shooter fired 15 to 20 rounds, describing the crime scene as "fairly large." Authorities were executing a search warrant at his home.

The village of Oxford is about 45 miles north of Detroit. The school was well prepared in the event of a shooting, McCabe said; doors were marked, and students and teachers barricaded themselves.

"You never want to prepare for something like this, but you have to," he said.

Paul Sancya / AP

Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe speaks at a news conference in Oxford on Nov. 30, 2021.

Gun violence in the US has been labeled a public health crisis by the American Public Health Association. It is the leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of Nov. 30, at least 40,952 people have died from gun violence this year, data from the Gun Violence Archive shows.

The Oxford High shooting is the latest in a decadeslong string of deadly school shootings in the US. There have been at least 138 incidents of gunfire on school grounds this year, resulting in 28 deaths and 80 injuries, according to research from Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit advocating for gun control.

Investigators are still determining a motive for the shooting, but McCabe said they believe the teen acted alone.

"We don't know if [the victims] were targeted," he said. "We will get to the bottom of that as we get further into the investigation."

During a press conference with law enforcement officials, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the shooting "an unimaginable tragedy," saying she was heartbroken for the Oxford High community.

"I hope we can all rise to the occasion and wrap our arms around the families, the affected children, and school personnel in this community," Whitmer said.

"This is every parent’s worst nightmare," she added later, getting emotional.

Speaking in Minnesota after touring a technical college, President Joe Biden said his heart "goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one."

"You gotta know that that whole community has to be just in a state of shock right now," Biden said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.‏

