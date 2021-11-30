3 Students Ages 14, 16, And 17 Were Killed And 8 Others Injured In A Shooting At A Michigan High School

Three students were killed and eight other people were injured in a shooting at a high school in Michigan on Tuesday, officials said. A 15-year-old student has been arrested.

Law enforcement received more than a hundred 911 calls about the shooting at Oxford High School, with the first coming at 12:51 p.m., Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said at a press conference. Approximately five minutes after the first call came in, the school's liaison deputy and another deputy took the 15-year-old, a sophomore at the school, into custody, he said.

The students who were killed included a 16-year-old boy and two girls, ages 14 and 17, McCabe said. Their names have not been released.

One of the people injured was a teacher, McCabe said. Those injured have been transported to the hospital. Two were in surgery, while the other six were in stable condition, officials said Tuesday evening.



The 15-year-old did not resist arrest and has invoked their right to remain silent, McCabe said, telling reporters that his parents have hired an attorney and told him not to speak with police. Law enforcement also retrieved a semiautomatic handgun from the teen.



McCabe said the shooter fired 15 to 20 rounds, describing the crime scene as "fairly large." Authorities were executing a search warrant at his home.

The village of Oxford is about 45 miles north of Detroit. The school was well prepared in the event of a shooting, McCabe said; doors were marked, and students and teachers barricaded themselves.

"You never want to prepare for something like this, but you have to," he said.