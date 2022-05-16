Churchgoers Tackled A Gunman And Hogtied Him After A Deadly Shooting In California

Worshippers gathered at Geneva Presbyterian Church on Sunday afternoon in Laguna Woods, California, were violently disrupted by a gunman who opened fire, killing one and injuring five others, before being subdued by the congregation.

The suspect, identified by authorities as an Asian man in his 60s, opened fire during a lunch banquet attended by around 30 to 40 people following the morning service.

Members of the church tackled the shooter, hogtied his legs with extension cords, and confiscated at least two weapons from him, Jeff Hallock, an undersheriff in the Orange County sheriff's department, said during a press conference Sunday.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was then arrested by law enforcement officials at the scene. He was not injured, authorities said.

“That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect,” Hallock said. "They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities," he added.



One victim was found dead at the scene, authorities said. Four others were critically injured with gunshot wounds and a fifth victim suffered minor injuries. Police did not release the names of the victims, but said that those injured included four Asian men who were 66, 75, 82, and 92 years old, and an 86-year-old Asian woman.

A longtime member of the church, Jerry Chen, told the LA Times that when the shooter paused to reload his weapon, the pastor hit him over the head with a chair and members of the congregation tackled him.