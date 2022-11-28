The News You Missed From The Weekend

Across China, demonstrators took to the streets — a mass movement that is rare in the country — and defied strict lockdown laws designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

An apartment building fire that left at least 10 people dead in Ürümqi, Xinjiang, has been the focal point of outrage since Thursday night. The building residents had been under lockdown for more than 100 days before the fire broke out, and critics say the fire’s deadly impact was due to the stay-at-home measures that resulted in the building’s doors being locked.

Three of the dead were children, authorities said. Many of the victims are suspected to be part of Xinjiang’s Muslim minority.

The scenes emerging from around the country have been described as historic in a nation where civil disobedience is rare. According to the Associated Press, demonstrations have taken place across 50 university campuses. In major cities like Shanghai, protesters demanded the end of the country’s ruling party and President Xi Jinping’s resignation. Some appeared with sheets of blank white paper, in place of traditional protest signs, as a criticism of the censorship preventing citizens from speaking freely.

The government has pushed back on the mass criticism, with one local official saying that residents’ “ability to rescue themselves was too weak.” In a statement urging the Chinese government to review its COVID policy, Amnesty International Deputy Regional Director Hana Young predicted that "we will most likely see police use of force and mass arrests of protesters in the coming hours and days."

Russian missiles have damaged nearly half of Ukraine's power infrastructure

As Ukrainian power grids take continuous beatings from Russian attacks, critical medical systems in the country suffer. "Scheduled operations are being postponed; patient records are unavailable because of internet outages; and paramedics have had to use flashlights to examine patients in darkened apartments," AP reports.

SNAPSHOTS

Adidas is investigating claims that Kanye West showed pornography and intimate photos of Kim Kardashian to its employees. An Adidas spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that it is formally looking into claims that senior leadership was aware of Ye's "problematic behavior" but "turned their moral compass off."

Squid Game actor O Yeong-su has been indicted for sexual misconduct. The 78-year-old actor was released without detention after he was accused of inappropriately touching a woman in mid-2017.

Joe Jonas reflected on feeling "destroyed" after losing out on the role of Spider-Man to Andrew Garfield in 2010. “I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one,” Jonas said on the Just for Variety podcast.