People In China Are Demanding The End Of Strict COVID Restrictions After 10 People Died In A Fire

Protests are continuing in China against strict COVID lockdown restrictions after a deadly apartment fire has brought some people closer to a breaking point.

Across the country, demonstrators took to the streets — a mass movement that is rare in China — and defied laws designed to curb the spread of COVID. Some appeared with sheets of blank white paper, in place of traditional protest signs, as a criticism of the censorship limiting citizens from speaking freely.

After the fire in Xinjiang left at least 10 people dead, which critics say was due to the stay-at-home measures that resulted in the building’s doors being locked, protests on Sunday intensified. In major cities like Shanghai, protestors gathered to demand the end of the country’s ruling party and for the president to resign. In clips circulating social media, some demonstrators can be heard repeatedly chanting, "Communist Party step down, Xi Jinping step down."