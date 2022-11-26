Here Are The Victims Of The Walmart Shooting In Virginia

Brian Pendleton, 38, was another custodian at the store and had developed a reputation for his professionalism in the 10 years he’d worked there.

“He always came to work early so he would be on time for work,” his mother, Michelle Johnson, told the Associated Press. “He liked his coworkers.”

Former store employees told the New York Times that Pendleton was among the hardest-working people there but was always exceptionally kind.

“If you had any problems, you could go to Brian,” Josh Johnson said. “He would go to bat for you and help you with anything.”

“He never raised his voice, never had a bad bone in his body,” Shaundrayia Reese said. “Nobody could ever say anything bad about that man. He was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met in my life.”

His mother said Pendleton was a Chesapeake local who had been born with a congenital brain disorder but had an exceptionally positive attitude.

“Brian was a happy-go-lucky guy. Brian loved family. Brian loved friends. He loved to tell jokes,” she said. “We’re going to miss him.”

Kellie Pyle