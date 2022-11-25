"Squid Game" Actor O Yeong-Su Has Been Indicted For Sexual Misconduct

The alleged victim filed a complaint against the actor in December of 2021, per Variety.

The case was reportedly closed in April of this year, and the police did not file any charges against the actor, but the prosecution recently reopened the case at the alleged victim's request.

The actor has repeatedly denied the charges, according to Yonhap News Agency.



Korean broadcaster JTBC said that the O said he had "just held her hand to guide the way around the lake" and that though he did apologize, "it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges.”

