Other Twitch streamers set a time limit for their subathons and provide incentives for people to subscribe, called “sub goals,” attempting to rack up as many of those as possible. Most recently, Ludwig spent 50 hours trapped in a glass box, raising $300,000 for charity and getting a terrible haircut in the process. In the past, Emily has had sub goals. Once she reached a certain subscriber count, she’d do something ridiculous or suggested by her audience.

“I streamed myself in the shower wearing a bacon suit, then I poured milk on my head,” she said. “That was weird. I don’t know why I did that.”

Outrageous stunts didn’t fit with Emily’s vibe. Her quiet humility was evident when she told BuzzFeed News that she rarely considers herself successful because her audience is smaller than those of the biggest names on the platform, though she only really gets to catch up on their videos when she’s off camera in the bathroom. Her favorite moment of the subathon so far came when she celebrated her 365th day streaming with decorations and a low-key online party.

But she didn’t even set a world record then. She did that long ago. In fact, no one has even come close to doing what she’s done. Ambish, who has 115,000 followers, just passed 140 days of consecutive streaming. That’s not even half the length of Emily’s stream so far.

And Emily might not have millions of followers, but she has hundreds of eyes on her at all times — even when she’s sleeping. Knowing people watch her sleep is something she avoids dwelling on.

“I don’t think about people watching me sleep,” she said. “But I do have the least viewers when I’m sleeping, so that makes me happy.”

She might not think much about the stream, but it undoubtedly impacts her daily life. Emily spends most of her time at home, only leaving the stream to quickly walk her dog or go to the bathroom. When she “goes IRL,” meaning that she actually goes out to do something, she has to livestream everything on her phone. Days ago, she went to a rave with a friend, but had to leave early because the reception wasn’t good enough to keep streaming. She’ll be streaming her hair appointment soon.

Her neverending stream impacts other people, too. Strangers in the outside world don’t always understand what she’s doing in public, and she’s given up trying to explain it. Some of her offline friends don’t want to be on her stream, so to see them, she has to leave it running in her room and hurry back. That leaves her with no time to date or have a boyfriend. If she doesn’t think the internet reception will be strong enough to stream somewhere, she’ll stay away, and she’s afraid to fly on a plane because she might lose connection. She doesn’t have close relationships with her subscribers because she doesn’t speak with them one-on-one, but she enjoys chatting with them when she can.