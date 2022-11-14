Three University Of Virginia Football Players Were Killed In A Campus Shooting

The two injured victims were not identified, but Ryan said one is in “good” condition and the other is in “critical” condition.

Police responded to reports of gunshots inside a campus parking garage at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Ryan said the shooting occurred “on a bus full of students” who were returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, DC.

Chandler and Perry were found dead inside the charter bus, Ryan said, and Davis died at the hospital.

“This is an unimaginably sad day for our community,” Ryan said. “The entire university community is grieving this morning. My heart is broken for the victims and their families and for all those who knew and loved them, and they are all in my prayers.”

“As I’ve said before, when I see our students I see my own kids,” Ryan added, becoming choked up. “And I cannot imagine anything worse for a parent than to lose a child.”

Shortly after the shooting, campus police identified the suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones, who they said should be considered "armed and dangerous." In an email to students, Ryan said Jones is “one of our students.”