Police Released The Virginia Walmart Shooter's "Death Note" As Survivors Recount What Happened During The Attack

Jessie Wilczewski had only been working at the Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, for five days before the deadly shooting occurred.

On Tuesday evening, her shift began as normal, with a meeting in the breakroom at 10 p.m., and then all of a sudden, she looked up and saw the "team lead" in the doorway with his hands up holding a gun, Wilczewski recalled in an interview with CNN.

"At first, it didn't even look real or register as real," she said. "The only thing that made it real was the vibrations hitting your chest and the ringing from the gun going off, and it just kept going and going and going."

Wilczewski quickly got under a table.

"I had to sit on the floor and in front of me watch my coworker have her last moments," Wilczewski told NewsNow. "The sound of all the blood dripping off the chairs. That replays, that replays. It doesn't stop."

"He had the gun pointed at me, and he went like this and put the gun up. And then he just looked at me and said, 'Jessie go home," she said, telling the Associated Press that the shooter was "looking at people's faces...picking people out."

When she got up from under the table, Wilczewski told CNN that she remembers grabbing her bag and running as fast as she could.

"I just remember thinking, If he's going to shoot me in the back – well, he's going to have to try really hard cause I'm running,' and I booked it," she said. "I didn't stop until I got to my car, and then I had a meltdown."

On Tuesday, November 22, Walmart "team leader" Andre Bing, 31, killed six people and injured several others after opening fire at the Walmart where he worked in Chesapeake, Virginia. The shooter also killed himself, authorities said.

The six victims have been identified as Lorenzo Gamble, 43; Brian Pendleton, 38; Kellie Pyle, 52; Randall Blevins, 70; Tyneka Johnson, 22; and 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron.

As of Thursday, two others remained hospitalized with injuries, according to officials.

Police confirmed on Friday that the shooter, who had worked for Walmart since 2010, used a 9-millimeter handgun and legally purchased it from a local store on Tuesday morning, just hours before the shooting occurred. He had no criminal history, the police added.



Authorities also released a message found on the shooter's phone, titled "Death note."

"My only wish would have been to start over from scratch and that my parents would have paid closer attention to my social deficit," he wrote in the message, also claiming that he'd been mocked by colleagues.

Some current and former employees of Walmart have said that the shooter was known for being "verbally hostile" to workers and wasn't well-liked.

"Everyone called him weird," Shaundrayia Reese, a former Walmart employee, told the New York Times. "That was all anyone could say about [him]."



Another former Walmart employee told the New York Times that the shooter had "an attitude" and that he was "kind of aggressive," and "a little hostile."