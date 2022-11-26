10 People Died In An Apartment Fire In Xinjiang. Their Doors Were Locked From The Outside Because Of Covid Restrictions.

This emergency response on Thursday to a deadly fire in Ürümqi, the capital of a western Chinese province called Xinjiang, has been the focal point of outrage on social media since Thursday night. The city fire department identified the source of the blaze as a power strip that caught fire in a bedroom on the 15th floor.

Government estimates of the casualties put the number of dead at 10 and injured at 9, but residents dispute those figures and say the real toll was higher. Three of the dead were children, authorities said. Abdulhafız Muhammed Emin, a Uyghur Muslim living in exile in Switzerland, told the Associated Press he learned his aunt and her four children had perished in the fire from a phone call.

“She was a wonderful woman, always thinking of her children and how to treat and educate them well,” he said, crying. “My heart is really broken, I cannot bear it.”

Thousands have taken to protesting both online and in the streets, calling for the government to ease up on the country’s strict COVID prevention measures.

The residents in the building had been under lockdown for over 100 days when the fire broke out as part of China’s zero-COVID policy, a global strategy to minimize infections via contact tracing, mass testing, lockdown, and border quarantine — which China has taken to extreme levels with prolonged shutdowns and minimal communication. One unnamed resident in the neighborhood told BBC News that the area had been under a stay-at-home order since Aug. 7.

“We Xinjiang people don't dare to go downstairs without permits as it will violate the law even if the building gate is not locked,” he said. Fire-related disasters have been a concern of residents throughout the zero-COVID policy implementation; earlier this week, a factory fire in Henan province killed 38 and injured two.