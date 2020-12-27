The Best Photo Stories From This Year

A look back at our favorites as we shut the door on 2020.

We know, we know — who would want to relive this year? But there were some good things, too, and some beautiful images of bad things that we will remember for the rest of our lives. We collected the best photo stories published this year in BuzzFeed JPG, our photo newsletter here, as we look forward to 2021 and remember what a devastating — but occasionally beautiful — year this has been. If you love photography as much as we do and want to see more in 2021, sign up for the newsletter at the link below.





These Horrifying Pictures Show The Deadly Bushfires In Australia Dan Himbrechts / Shutterstock

The 2019–2020 Australian bushfire season marked the most destructive and widespread season in the country's history. Horses in a paddock become restless as a bushfire nears Bilpin, in late December 2019.



22 Photos Of Princess Diana That May Show Why Prince Harry Has Chosen A More Private Life Ian Tyas / Getty Images

"My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces": Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

18 Pictures That Capture America At Its Best Larry Niehues

Photographer Larry Niehues was born and raised in a city in southern France called Avignon. After moving to the United States in 2010 to pursue a career in commercial photography, he was instantly captivated by the wide-open landscapes of the American West and the charming small towns that appeared frozen in a bygone era.



23 Pictures Of The Incredible Work Kobe Bryant Did Off The Court Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant, 41, died in January after his helicopter crashed in California. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash, along with seven other people. Here, Bryant surprises students with a holiday visit at a school in Mission Viejo, California, on December 19, 2018.



Britain Has Left The EU And The Moment It Became Official Looked Dramatically Different Across The Country Brian Lawless / Getty Images

The United Kingdom officially became the first member state in the history of the European Union to leave after 47 years of membership. The moment had starkly different reactions across the country.



15 Pictures That Celebrate The Beauty Of Natural Hair St. Clair Detrick-Jules

"The love of the women in my book for themselves, for their hair, and for their communities radiates off of them, and this love, I hope, comes across in these photos," said Washington, DC–based photographer St. Clair Detrick-Jules.



These Pictures Show The Buying Frenzy Ahead Of A Potential Coronavirus Outbreak In The US Handout / Reuters

Here, shoppers lined up outside a Costco in Honolulu to buy supplies after the Hawaii Department of Health advised residents they should stock up on a 14-day supply of food, water, and other necessities.



This Is What Life Is Like During The Coronavirus Outbreak For A Delivery Person Ryan Christopher Jones for BuzzFeed News

"When an order is ready, Zhang leaves the fryer and puts on his reflective jacket and bike helmet. He's been held up at gunpoint twice in the last six weeks."



Gorgeous Photos Show How Farms Are Helping People During The Covid-19 Crisis Greta Rybus for BuzzFeed News

Maine farmers showed their resilience by leaning in to the COVID-19 crisis.



These Emotional Pictures Show What It's Like To Have A Baby During The Coronavirus Pandemic Gabriel Sanchez / BuzzFeed News

“This was the most trying experience of my life, but at the same time it showed me the strength I have as a mother."



This Photographer Is Working To Document Species Before They Go Extinct Joel Sartore / National Geographic Photo Ark

"Each species that we photograph is precious, irreplaceable, and in my mind, has a basic right to exist." Pictures here, a Numbat in Healesville, Victoria, Australia.



24 Harrowing Pictures Of People Protesting The Death Of George Floyd In Minneapolis Kerem Yucel / Getty Images

Hundreds of people took to the streets after George Floyd's death at the intersection where he was pinned down to demonstrate against racism and excessive use of force. Crowds of peaceful protesters marched with signs and protective face coverings, while a group of unruly demonstrators later gathered around a local police precinct and were met with officers in riot gear and tear gas.



This Is What Black Lives Matter Marches Look Like Around The World Gallo Images / Getty Images

Early in the summer, the message of Black Lives Matter resonated around the globe as demonstrators marched in solidarity with protests in the US.



21 Heartbreaking Pictures From The Aftermath Of The Tulsa Massacre Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

For nearly a century, these events would often be described as the Tulsa Race Riots, although this name does not accurately account for the mass murder and destruction of property inflicted upon an entire community of Black citizens.



16 Haunting Color Pictures Of The 1918 Flu Pandemic Bettman / Getty Images

A New York street cleaner wears a mask to work and is quoted as saying, "better be ridiculous than dead," 1918.



Dramatic Photos Show The Devastating Aftermath Of The Beirut Explosion Hussein Malla / AP

The blast at Beirut's port on Aug. 4 left dozens dead and thousands of people injured and homeless.



These Emotional Photos Show What Life Is Like For 5 College Kids As Classes Move Online Geoffrey Haggray for BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News worked with five college students, who all captured one of the last weekends of summer during a time that feels both endless and lost. With online classes upending back-to-school rituals, these students had an overwhelming sense of suspended animation, that the day-to-day routines of summer would not change much with the coming school year, and that goals and milestones would be delayed. Nonetheless, all five spoke of their lives as being full of family, friends, and a sense of creative freedom amid the anxiety.



Shocking Photos Show The Hellish Scenes From The West Coast Wildfires Josh Edelson / Getty Images

Huge swaths of the West Coast were blanketed by choking smoke and an eerie orange cast as an unprecedented wildfire season that started early ferociously consumed millions of acres across several states. Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes and entire landscapes have been destroyed. Smoke and flames from fires across the region swallowed the blue sky, with the air quality in some areas reached hazardous levels.



The Life Of Supreme Court Justice And Feminist Ruth Bader Ginsburg In Photos Chase Studios / Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

Wife, mother, justice for the highest court in the land, and a self-proclaimed "flaming feminist litigator," Ginsburg served on the Supreme Court for more than 25 years before dying Sept. 18, 2020, at the age of 87.



This Isn't The First Time People Have Anxiously Waited For Election Returns Brian Vander Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

If you felt anxious awaiting the results of the presidential election, you weren't alone. With mail-in voting at an all-time high due to the coronavirus pandemic, we didn't know when we would have a projected winner for days. We assembled some historical photos of different election stressfests as people waited and watched the returns.



15 Contemporary Indigenous Photographers Whose Work You Should Know Kali Spitzer

Many of the images of Indigenous peoples that those in the United States are familiar with are far from the young, vibrant, contemporary Indigenous culture that exists today. As Osage photographer Ryan RedCorn put it to BuzzFeed News, “For too long the underlying strategy around the most widely published photos of Native peoples has been one of lamentation, pity, extinction, and death.” When we say that these photographers are among some you should have been following yesterday, we mean it. We spoke with 15 photographers whose work aims to spread joy, truth, and love.



Photos Show The Devastating Long-Term Effects Of Domestic Assault Hannah Kozak

Kozak's images of her mother highlight her individuality and perspective on the world, with her past and her present delicately interwoven. BuzzFeed News spoke with Kozak about her work and how she approached working with her family on such a sensitive topic.



He Was Laid Off, But Now Takes Stunning Photos Of The Diversity Of Blackness Cornell Watson Cornell Watson turned a challenging year and a successful side project into a burgeoning photo career, proving that 2020 hasn't been all bad.

Cornell Watson turned a challenging year and a successful side project into a burgeoning photo career, proving that 2020 hasn't been all bad.



This Photographer Has Made The Best Of Quarantine With His Ex-Wife And His Mother Neil Kramer

Over the course of the last nine worrisome months, Kramer started a project featuring his ex-wife, Sophia, and his 86-year-old mother, Elaine. The photographs capture glimpses into a surreal absurdity that has become Kramer’s daily routine, and in a way that will feel familiar to many of us. Most of us could have never imagined anything like the current state of affairs at the very beginning of this year, and sometimes it's easier to hope it just goes away than to really consider our surroundings.



This Photographer Has Been Capturing Heartbreaking Images From COVID-19 Medical Front Lines Go Nakamura

Go Nakamura, a Houston-based photojournalist, has been one of the photographers covering the medical frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nakamura, who relocated to Texas just over a year ago, has visited the United Memorial Medical Center more than 20 times since May, documenting the caregiving in the COVID ward in a searing series of photos for Getty Images. As the death toll in the US in December surpassed 300,000 people since the pandemic began in March, BuzzFeed News spoke with Nakamura about the experience, including one of his images that has become an iconic scene from the pandemic.

56 Of The Most Powerful Photos Of This Year Julio Cortez / AP

From the coronavirus pandemic to the ongoing fight for racial justice, the election to climate change, here were some of the images that defined the year.



This story is part of our series on the year 2020. To read more, click here. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Ben Kothe / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images