This Is What Black Lives Matter Marches Look Like Around The World

The message of Black Lives Matter is resonating around the globe as demonstrators march in solidarity with protests in the US.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on June 9, 2020, at 4:45 p.m. ET

Paris

Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / Getty Images

Protesters on Champ de Mars in Paris, June 6.

Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Pedro Vilela / Getty Images

People pay tribute to George Floyd during an anti-racist protest condemning President Jair Bolsonaro in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, June 7.

Dakar, Senegal

Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

A woman holds a sign that reads "Who will be the next? #BLM" during a protest over the death of George Floyd held in Dakar, Senegal, June 6.

Frankfurt

Thomas Lohnes / Getty Images

Protesters gather in Frankfurt, June 6.

Cape Town, South Africa

Gallo Images / Getty Images

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters protest outside the US Consulate in Cape Town, South Africa, June 8.

Milan

Francesco Prandoni / Getty Images

Demonstrators march in solidarity with US protests over the death of George Floyd at Piazza Duca d'Aosta in Milan, June 7.

Tokyo

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

People attend a demonstration in Tokyo, June 6.

Toronto

Cole Burston / Getty Images

Children watch from a vehicle's sunroof as protesters march in Toronto, June 6.

Mexico City

Pedro Pardo / Getty Images

People take part in a demonstration against police brutality in Mexico City, June 8.

Dublin

Brian Lawless - Pa Images / Getty Images

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest outside the US Embassy in Dublin, June 6.

Barcelona

David Ramos / Getty Images

Demonstrators protest at the Plaça de Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, June 7.

São Paulo, Brazil

Picture Alliance / Getty Images

Demonstrators raise their fists during a protest against racism and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in São Paulo, Brazil, June 7.

Quito, Ecuador

Nurphoto / Getty Images

Protesters march and hold a sign with George Floyd's face on it in Quito, Ecuador, June 9.

Accra, Ghana

Nipah Dennis / Getty Images

An activist shouts into a megaphone in Accra, Ghana, June 6.

Hong Kong

Isaac Lawrence / Getty Images

Protesters hold photos of George Floyd while pro-democracy activist Leung Kwok-hung (right) holds a Black Lives Matter sign outside the US Consulate in Hong Kong, June 7.

London

Guy Smallman / Getty Images

Protesters march through Westminster in a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 6.

Rome

Antonio Masiello / Getty Images

Protesters participate in a Black Lives Matter protest at Piazza del Popolo in Rome, June 7.

Edinburgh

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

A protester wears a face mask and a "Black Power" T-shirt during a Black Lives Matter protest in Holyrood Park in Edinburgh, June 7.

Sydney

James D. Morgan / Getty Images

Thousands of protesters march down Castlereagh Street in Sydney, June 6.

Sofia, Bulgaria

Nikolay Doychinov / Getty Images

Protesters raise their hands during a rally in the center of Sofia, Bulgaria, June 6.

Seoul

Sopa Images / Getty Images

Protesters wearing protective masks hold signs while marching in Seoul, June 6.

Vancouver

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Thousands attend a protest against racism at Jack Poole Plaza in Vancouver, June 5.

Madrid

Pablo Blazquez Dominguez / Getty Images

Demonstrators hold signs outside the US Embassy in Madrid, June 7.

Tel Aviv

Jack Guez / Getty Images

Demonstrators in Tel Aviv take a knee in support of US protesters, June 7.

Tunis, Tunisia

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Protesters gather in front of the Municipal Theatre of Tunis, June 6.


