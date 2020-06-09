This Is What Black Lives Matter Marches Look Like Around The World
The message of Black Lives Matter is resonating around the globe as demonstrators march in solidarity with protests in the US.
Paris
Belo Horizonte, Brazil
Dakar, Senegal
Frankfurt
Cape Town, South Africa
Milan
Tokyo
Toronto
Mexico City
Dublin
Barcelona
São Paulo, Brazil
Quito, Ecuador
Accra, Ghana
Hong Kong
London
Rome
Edinburgh
Sydney
Sofia, Bulgaria
Seoul
Vancouver
Madrid
Tel Aviv
Tunis, Tunisia
