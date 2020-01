Here Are 22 Photos That May Show Why Prince Harry Has Chosen A More Private Life With Meghan Markle

โ€œMy wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences โ€” a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn sonโ€ฆ My deepest fear is history repeating itself. Iโ€™ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.โ€ โ€”Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Oct. 1, 2019