Here Are 22 Photos That May Show Why Prince Harry Has Chosen A More Private Life With Meghan Markle

“My wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences — a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son… My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.” —Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Oct. 1, 2019

