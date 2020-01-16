 Skip To Content
Here Are 22 Photos That May Show Why Prince Harry Has Chosen A More Private Life With Meghan Markle

"My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person."

By Gabriel H. Sanchez and Ellie Hall

By Gabriel H. Sanchez and Ellie Hall

Posted on January 16, 2020, at 2:54 p.m. ET

“My wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences — a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son… My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.” —Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Oct. 1, 2019

Ian Tyas / Getty Images

Diana Spencer, later the Princess of Wales, is surrounded by press photographers shortly before the announcement of her engagement to Charles, Prince of Wales, May 13, 1980.

Pa Images / Getty Images

Diana is pursued by the press near her London flat on Nov. 13, 1980.

John Minihan / Getty Images

Diana covers her face as she walks on a street in London, Nov. 17, 1980.

Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

Diana is photographed outside her home in London, 1980.

Jacob Sutton / Getty Images

Diana is ambushed by photographers while getting into her car, Nov. 20, 1980.

Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

Prince Charles and Princess Diana arrive at racehorse trainer Nick Gaselee's stables at Lambourne, Berkshire, March 1981.

Julian Parker / Getty Images

Princess Diana and Prince Harry play on the banks of the River Dee, near Balmoral Castle, during a summer vacation in Balmoral, Scotland, Aug. 18, 1987.

Julian Parker / Getty Images

Princess Diana, with Prince Harry, Prince William, and her nieces and nephews, on holiday on Necker Island, British Virgin Islands, Jan. 9, 1989.

Mirrorpix / Getty Images

Princess Diana visits friend Carolyn Bartholomew, her former flatmate, in London, June 10, 1992.

Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images

A selection of British magazines and Sunday newspapers, Nov. 7, 1993. At the center is a copy of the Sunday Mirror, featuring a controversial, secretly taken picture of Princess Diana.

Ricardo Figueroa / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Photographers aim long lenses down an area of beach known as Spanish Point on the Caribbean island of Barbuda, where Princess Diana is spending her vacation, December 1995.

Mike Segar

Princess Diana is surrounded by New York City police officers as she makes her way through New York's LaGuardia airport, Dec. 30, 1993.

Jim Bourg

Princess Diana peers through binoculars on the lookout for photographers on the grounds of the secluded estate where she is vacationing on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard, Aug. 11, 1994.

Winslow Townson / The LIFE Images Collection via G

Princess Diana is photographed from a secluded position during a vacation on Martha's Vineyard, Aug. 9, 1994.

Martin Godwin

Princess Diana, on the day her divorce from the Prince of Wales was announced, is photographed as a police officer holds back another photographer in London, July 12, 1996.

Russell Boyce

Paparazzi photographers fight to try to get a picture of Princess Diana as she arrives in Lahore, Feb. 21, 1996.

Reuters

Princess Diana gestures upon arrival at a hotel in Alicante, Spain, on May 3, 1996.

Bob Barclay / AP

A photographer throws himself into the path of a vehicle in an attempt to photograph Princess Diana's lunch guest on May 26, 1997.

Jacques Langevin / Getty Images

This photo, taken by Jacques Langevin in Paris on the night of Aug. 31, 1997, shows Princess Diana, her bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones (left), and driver Henri Paul shortly before the fatal crash that killed Diana.

Jerome Delay / AP

Police services prepare to take away the damaged car in which Princess Diana was traveling in when it crashed on the Pont de l'Alma in Paris.

Jeff J. Mitchell / Getty Images

From left: Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Earl Spencer, Prince William, and the Duke of Edinburgh follow the coffin of Princess Diana as it is being carried into Westminster Abbey for a funeral service, Sept. 6, 1997. Hundreds of thousands of mourners lined the streets of London to watch the funeral procession.

Gerry Penny / AP

Among the flower arrangements on the coffin of Princess Diana is a card with the word "Mummy," as the gun carriage carries her remains to Westminster Abbey for the funeral ceremony, Sept. 6, 1997.

