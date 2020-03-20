This Is What Life Is Like During The Coronavirus Outbreak For A Delivery Guy

For the last 12 years, Stephanie Chen has co-owned and operated Hong Kong Cafe in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, a Chinese restaurant and neighborhood staple for many local residents.

As news of the coronavirus outbreak in China began getting headlines in December, Chen, 37, saw business drop 20%. By March it had dropped 70%.

Last month they had to lay off their only non-family member worker who cooked and worked as a driver. Chen said she hadn’t had enough money since December to pay his salary, but had borrowed over $5,000 from a friend to ensure he was paid because he was a loyal long-term employee and she knew his money supported his whole family.

“He understands, too,” Chen said. “He sees there is no business, no work.”

The only other people working at the small take-out restaurant are her father-in-law and her husband, Tony Zhang. Zhang, 41, takes orders, works in the kitchen at the fryer, and makes deliveries. “We have to do many jobs now,” he said.

Chen takes the orders, but says she hasn’t been worried about catching the coronavirus despite her close contact with customers. She washes her hands with soap, then applies hand sanitizer, and then a glove.