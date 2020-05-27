24 Harrowing Pictures Of People Protesting The Death Of George Floyd In Minneapolis

Sign up for the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG for behind-the-scenes exclusives from renowned photographers and our hard-hitting photo stories.

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired Tuesday after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was filmed begging for help as his neck was crushed under the knee of a white officer. In a Facebook video that has gone viral, Floyd can be heard gasping for air and telling the officer, "Please, I can’t breathe."

Hundreds of people took to the streets Tuesday at the intersection where Floyd was pinned down to demonstrate against racism and excessive use of force. Crowds of peaceful protesters marched with signs and protective face coverings, while a group of unruly demonstrators later gathered around a local police precinct and were met with officers in riot gear and tear gas.

These pictures show how people took to the streets of Minneapolis following Floyd's death.