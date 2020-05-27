 Skip To Content
24 Harrowing Pictures Of People Protesting The Death Of George Floyd In Minneapolis

Demonstrators marched, and later clashed with police, protesting the death of an unarmed black man who begged a white officer to stop crushing his neck.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Posted on May 27, 2020, at 1:59 p.m. ET

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired Tuesday after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was filmed begging for help as his neck was crushed under the knee of a white officer. In a Facebook video that has gone viral, Floyd can be heard gasping for air and telling the officer, "Please, I can’t breathe."

Hundreds of people took to the streets Tuesday at the intersection where Floyd was pinned down to demonstrate against racism and excessive use of force. Crowds of peaceful protesters marched with signs and protective face coverings, while a group of unruly demonstrators later gathered around a local police precinct and were met with officers in riot gear and tear gas.

These pictures show how people took to the streets of Minneapolis following Floyd's death.

Kerem Yucel / Getty Images

Shawanda Hill (right), the girlfriend of George Floyd, reacts near the spot where he was detained.

Kerem Yucel / Getty Images

Flowers, signs, and balloons are left near a makeshift memorial for Floyd.

Kerem Yucel / Getty Images

Protesters gather under the rain near the spot where Floyd was pinned down by an officer kneeling on his neck.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Protesters march through the streets of Minneapolis while demonstrating against the death of Floyd, May 26.

Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Getty Images

People gathering at Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street, May 26.

Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Getty Images

Hand sanitizer and masks are offered to people gathering at Chicago Avenue and East 38th Street during a rally in Minneapolis, May 26.

Kerem Yucel / Getty Images

A woman holds a "Black Lives Matter" sign, May 26.

Eric Miller / Reuters

A protester wearing a face mask with the words "I can't breathe" is seen, May 26.

Kerem Yucel / Getty Images

People gather during a rally, May 26.

Eric Miller / Reuters

Protesters gather at the scene where Floyd was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Protesters demonstrate against the death of Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct Police Station, May 26.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

A protester holds a sign while demonstrating against the death of Floyd outside a precinct police station, May 26.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Protesters demonstrate against the death of Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct Police Station, May 26.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Officers dressed in tactical gear attempt to disperse crowds gathered to protest the death of Floyd.

Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Getty Images

A person damages an empty police vehicle near the 3rd Precinct Police Station, May 26.

Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Getty Images

Protesters clash with police near the 3rd Precinct Police Station, May 26.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Tear gas is fired as protesters clash with police, May 26.

Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Getty Images

A woman is doused with milk after being affected by tear gas, May 26.

Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Getty Images

People face off with police officers, May 26.

Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Getty Images

Police clashed with protesters at the 3rd Precinct Police Station, May 26.

Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Getty Images

A man was doused with milk after exposure to police deterrents, May 26.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Protesters march on Hiawatha Avenue while decrying the death of George Floyd.

Star Tribune Via Getty Images / Getty Images

Three women pray near the site where Floyd was pinned down by an officer.

