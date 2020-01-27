23 Pictures Of The Incredible Work Kobe Bryant Did Off The Court

Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant, 41, died Sunday after his helicopter crashed in California. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash, along with seven other people.

On the court, Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players in professional basketball history, earning five championship rings, 18 All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals, among many other accolades. His legacy off the court was more complex and often scrutinized following a sexual assault allegation in 2003. Despite these controversies, Bryant was an undeniable source of inspiration for an entire generation of athletes, going above and beyond in his charity work and dedication to his family.

These pictures capture the moments of charity and love shared between Kobe Bryant and his fans.