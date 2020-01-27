 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

23 Pictures Of The Incredible Work Kobe Bryant Did Off The Court

Trending

23 Pictures Of The Incredible Work Kobe Bryant Did Off The Court

On the court, Bryant was one of the greatest players in professional basketball history. Off the court, he was a source of goodwill and a helping hand to the next generation of athletes.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on January 27, 2020, at 12:06 p.m. ET

BuzzFeed News

Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant, 41, died Sunday after his helicopter crashed in California. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash, along with seven other people.

On the court, Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players in professional basketball history, earning five championship rings, 18 All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals, among many other accolades. His legacy off the court was more complex and often scrutinized following a sexual assault allegation in 2003. Despite these controversies, Bryant was an undeniable source of inspiration for an entire generation of athletes, going above and beyond in his charity work and dedication to his family.

These pictures capture the moments of charity and love shared between Kobe Bryant and his fans.

Wong Maye-E / AP

Kobe Bryant encourages a youth member of the Basketball Association of Singapore to complete his set of push-ups during a basketball clinic on Sept. 17, 2011, in Singapore.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Bryant surprises students with a holiday visit at a school in Mission Viejo, California, on Dec. 19, 2018.

Alex Brandon / AP

Bryant poses with Army Cpl. Cody Stanton as Marine Corps Cpl. Larry Bailey takes a picture during a meet-and-greet after a practice in Washington, DC, on July 14, 2012.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Then-president Barack Obama talks with Bryant while filling care packages during an NBA Cares service event at the Boys and Girls Club in Washington, DC, on Dec. 13, 2010.

Luca Bruno / AP

Bryant meets with youth during his first visit to the Football Training Center located in Johannesburg, South Africa, on June 27, 2010.

Tpg / AP

Bryant attends a charity evening in Shanghai, Aug. 14, 2012.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

Bryant reacts after he was "slimed" after accepting the Legend Award at the 2016 Kids’ Choice Sports awards ceremony in Los Angeles on July 14, 2016.

Mark J. Terrill / AP

Bryant speaks to kids and parents at the Kobe Basketball Academy for boys and girls in Santa Barbara, California, on July 9, 2014.

Alex Brandon / AP

Bryant signs autographs during a kids sports clinic in New Orleans on Sept. 26, 2006.

Alex Brandon / AP

Bryant gives pointers to kids at a sports clinic in New Orleans on Sept. 26, 2006.

Alex Brandon / AP

Marine Sgt. Zachary Stinson stands next to Bryant for the national anthem at an Olympic exhibition basketball game in Washington, DC, on July 16, 2012.

Chris Polk / FilmMagic for Bragman Nyman Cafa

Bryant and Billy Joe Cuthbert meet with kids of the Las Vegas Boys and Girls Club on Feb. 16, 2007.

Joseph Nair / AP

Bryant gets a group hug from the Singapore Youth Basketball Team on July 22, 2009.

Reed Saxon / AP

Bryant directs drills as he helps teen participants of a Chinese culture initiative program with their basketball skills in Bell Gardens, California, on Jan. 31, 2011.

China Stringer Network / Reuters

Bryant looks on as young Chinese players play basketball during an event in Shanghai on Aug. 4, 2015.

Matt Rourke / AP

Bryant meets with students at Andrew Hamilton School in Philadelphia, March 21, 2019.

Frederic J. Brown / Getty Images

Bryant stands with his family after being honored in Los Angeles with Kobe Bryant Day, on Aug. 24, 2016.

Bob Riha Jr. / WireImage

Bryant plays video games with the children of Watts Willowbrook Boys and Girls Club in Los Angeles, Aug. 18, 2006.

Mpi04 / MediaPunch / IPx

Bryant visits kids at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 29, 2019, in Queens.

Matthew Lewis / Getty Images

Bryant visits with fans during his European Black Mamba Tour with Nike on Oct. 22, 2017, in London.

Matt Rourke / AP

Bryant meets with students at Andrew Hamilton School in Philadelphia, March 21, 2019.

AP

Bryant shakes hands with Chinese fans during a meet-the-fans event in Wuhan, China, on Aug. 16, 2012.

Harry How / Getty Images

Bryant poses with his family at halftime after both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Dec. 18, 2017.

BuzzFeed News



ADVERTISEMENT