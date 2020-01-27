23 Pictures Of The Incredible Work Kobe Bryant Did Off The Court
On the court, Bryant was one of the greatest players in professional basketball history. Off the court, he was a source of goodwill and a helping hand to the next generation of athletes.
Legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant, 41, died Sunday after his helicopter crashed in California. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash, along with seven other people.
On the court, Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players in professional basketball history, earning five championship rings, 18 All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals, among many other accolades. His legacy off the court was more complex and often scrutinized following a sexual assault allegation in 2003. Despite these controversies, Bryant was an undeniable source of inspiration for an entire generation of athletes, going above and beyond in his charity work and dedication to his family.
These pictures capture the moments of charity and love shared between Kobe Bryant and his fans.
-
Gabriel H. Sanchez is the photo essay editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York City.
Contact Gabriel H. Sanchez at gabriel.sanchez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.