Shocking Photos Show The Hellish Scenes From The West Coast Wildfires
As large swaths of the West Coast burns in unprecedented fires, the skies have turned red and scorched forests and homes.
Huge swaths of the West Coast have been blanketed by choking smoke and an eerie orange cast, as an unprecedented wildfire season that started early ferociously consumes millions of acres across several states.
California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Arizona are currently under critical and elevated risk of fire weather, according to the National Weather Service.
Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes and entire landscapes have been destroyed. Smoke and flames from fires across the region have swallowed the blue sky, with the air quality in some areas reaching hazardous levels.
Here's what the West Coast looks like amid a dangerous and unprecedented wildfire season.
