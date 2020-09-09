 Skip To Content
Shocking Photos Show The Hellish Scenes From The West Coast Wildfires

As large swaths of the West Coast burns in unprecedented fires, the skies have turned red and scorched forests and homes.

By Clarissa-Jan Lim and Kate Bubacz

Picture of Clarissa-Jan Lim Clarissa-Jan Lim BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Kate Bubacz Kate Bubacz BuzzFeed News Photo Director

Posted on September 9, 2020, at 12:34 p.m. ET

Huge swaths of the West Coast have been blanketed by choking smoke and an eerie orange cast, as an unprecedented wildfire season that started early ferociously consumes millions of acres across several states.

California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Arizona are currently under critical and elevated risk of fire weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes and entire landscapes have been destroyed. Smoke and flames from fires across the region have swallowed the blue sky, with the air quality in some areas reaching hazardous levels.

Here's what the West Coast looks like amid a dangerous and unprecedented wildfire season.


Josh Edelson / Getty Images

A boat motors by as the Bidwell Bar Bridge is surrounded by fire in Lake Oroville during the Bear fire in Oroville, California on September 9, 2020.

Josh Edelson / Getty Images

Butte county firefighters watch as flames tower over their truck during the Bear fire in Oroville, California on September 9, 2020.

Chris Pietsch / The Register-Guard via Reuters

Residents evacuate Marcola, Oregon as a wildfire burns out of control over the hills to the south along the McKenzie River Sept. 8, 2020.

Andrew Selsky / AP

A family arrives with their two dogs and other precious belongings at an evacuation center that has been set up at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem, Oregon, on Sept. 8, 2020.

Brian Hayes / Reuters

A combination of high winds and multiple wildfires cause smoke, poor air quality, and low visibility in Salem, Oregon, Sept. 8, 2020.

Brian Hayes / Reuters

A person walks in Bush's Pasture Park Scenes as a combination of high winds and multiple wildfires cause smoke, poor air quality, and low visibility in Salem, Oregon, Sept. 8, 2020.

Brian Hayes / Reuters

Inmates are moved from Oregon State Penitentiary as a combination of high winds and multiple wildfires cause smoke, poor air quality and low visibility in Salem, Oregon, Sept. 8, 2020.

Brian Hayes / Reuters

Brock Bowers attempt to fly a drone in high winds to get a better view as a combination of high winds and multiple wildfires cause smoke, poor air quality and low visibility in Salem, Oregon, Sept. 8, 2020.

Andrew Selsky / AP

Under a smoke-filled sky, volunteer Shawn Daley directs traffic into the parking lot an evacuation center at the Oregon State Fairgrounds, which was crowded with hundreds of cars, pickup trucks, and campers of evacuees, in Salem, Sept. 8, 2020.

Mark Ylen / Albany Democrat-Herald via AP

Jennifer Steckler walks two horses along state Highway 226 in Lyons, Ore., Sept. 8, 2020. Steckler had walked them for more than two miles during evacuation from the Santiam Fire.

Brian Hayes / Reuters

People walk in Salem, Oregon as a combination of high winds and multiple wildfires cause smoke, poor air quality and low visibility, Sept. 8, 2020.

Carlos Barria / Reuters

People walk by the Pacific Ocean coast as smoke from wildfires covers an area near Seal Rock, Oregon, Sept. 8, 2020.

Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review via AP

Flames from the Cold Springs Canyon Pearl Hill wildfire encroach on Wells Dam, Sept. 7, 2020, near Azwell, Wash.

Josh Edelson / Getty Images

Butte county firefighters watch as flames tower over their truck at the Bear fire in Oroville, California, Sept. 9, 2020.

Brian Hayes / Reuters

Smoke and ash fill the air near Aumsville Oregon as multiple wildfires burn, Sept. 8, 2020.

Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review via AP

A local man runs a tractor to carve out an impromptu fire line as the Pearl Hill fire moves closer, Sept. 8, 2020, near Mansfield, Wash.

Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review via AP

In downtown Malden, Washington, the former post office at lower left and another historic building at lower right still smolder, Sept. 8, 2020, the day after a fast-moving wildfire swept through the tiny town.

Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review via AP

Shawn Thornton hugs his wife, Shannon Thornton, next to the rubble of their burned home , Sept. 8, 2020, in Malden, Washington the day after a fast-moving wildfire swept through the tiny town. Shawn and Shannon weren't home at the time, but their son Cody was and managed to get their dog and a few belongings before leaving just minutes before the flames swept through.

Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review via AP

A sign reading "Malden Town Hall" lies in the ashes of the former library and city hall building Sept. 8, 2020, in Malden, Washington.




