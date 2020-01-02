 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

These Horrifying Pictures Show The Deadly Bushfires In Australia

Trending

These Horrifying Pictures Show The Deadly Bushfires In Australia

At least 17 people have died and millions of animals have been killed as raging bushfires in Australia have burned over 19,300 square miles.

By Gabriel H. Sanchez

Picture of Gabriel H. Sanchez Gabriel H. Sanchez BuzzFeed News Photo Essay Editor

Posted on January 2, 2020, at 4:29 p.m. ET

Raging bushfires across Australia have shown no sign of slowing down, forcing the evacuation of entire towns and shutting down major highways along the way. At least 17 people have died since the bushfire season began in August and millions of animals have been killed across some 19,300 square miles of devastation. For nearby towns and cities, an eerie and toxic cloud of smoke poses an ongoing health threat to residents, forcing many to wear ventilation masks when outdoors. The 2019–2020 Australian bushfire season marks the most destructive and widespread season in the country's history.

These pictures show how Australia has been dealing with the ongoing bushfires in recent days.

Sean Davey / Getty Images

Children wear masks as they play in the southern New South Wales town of Bega, where people are camping after being evacuated from nearby sites affected by bushfires, Dec. 31.

Saeed Khan / Getty Images

A firefighter hoses down trees and flying embers in an effort to secure nearby houses from bushfires near Nowra, Dec. 31.

Dan Himbrechts / DAN HIMBRECHTS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Horses in a paddock become restless as a bushfire nears Bilpin, Dec. 21.

Dan Himbrechts / DAN HIMBRECHTS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rural Fire Service crews fight the Gospers Mountain fire as it burns a structure in Bilpin, Dec. 21.

Saeed Khan / Getty Images

A kangaroo tries to escape from nearby bushfires at a residential property near the town of Nowra, Dec. 31.

Sean Davey / Getty Images

The remains of burnt-out buildings are seen along the main street in the New South Wales town of Cobargo, Dec. 31.

Darrian Traynor / Getty Images

Thick smoke from bushfires fills the air in eastern Gippsland, Jan. 2.

Sean Davey / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

A resident inspects the burn injuries on a cow he put down after a bushfire ravaged his property in Coolagolite, Jan. 1.

James Ross / JAMES ROSS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Molten metal runs from a burnt-out vehicle at a destroyed property in Sarsfield, Dec. 31.

Sean Davey / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

A Cobargo resident looks at destroyed buildings, Jan. 1.

Sean Davey / Getty Images

The remains of burnt-out buildings are seen along the main street in Cobargo, Dec. 31.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

A melted sign for the Western Plains Zoo stands among burned bushland on the outskirts of Bilpin, Dec. 29

Sean Davey / SEAN DAVEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

ABC photographer Matt Roberts reacts to seeing his sister's house destroyed by a bushfire in Quaama, Jan. 1.

Sean Davey / SEAN DAVEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Business owners stand in front of their destroyed shop in Cobargo, Jan. 1.

David Gray / Getty Images

A burnt Christmas decoration lies on the ground in front of a house recently destroyed by bushfires on the outskirts of Bargo, Dec. 21.

Peter Parks / Getty Images

Cars line up to leave the town of Batemans Bay to head north, Jan. 2.

Bloomberg / Getty Images

People cover their faces in Batemans Bay, Dec. 31.

Joel Carrett / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

A smoke haze from bushfires blankets Sydney, Dec. 19.

Jill Gralow / Reuters

A volunteer holds a severely burnt brushtail possum rescued from fires near the Blue Mountains, Dec. 29.

Stringer / Reuters

Sheep are seen on a fire-damaged property in Sarsfield, Dec. 31.

Reuters

A hearse transports the coffin of Rural Fire Service volunteer firefighter Geoffrey Keaton during his funeral in Buxton, Jan. 2.

Jenny Evans / Getty Images

Members of the Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade in Sydney share a group hug, Dec. 22.

Jenny Evans / Getty Images

Tributes for volunteers Keaton and Andrew O'Dwyer are seen at Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade, Dec. 22.

Jenny Evans / Getty Images

Thank-you cards are seen at Rural Fire Service headquarters in Sydney, Jan. 2.

Stringer / Reuters

Rural Fire Service crews engage in property protection near the town of Tahmoor, Dec. 19.

Peter Parks / Getty Images

A firefighter sprays foam retardant on a back burn ahead of a fire front in Jerrawangala, Jan. 1.

Love photography as much as we do? Sign up for the BuzzFeed News newsletter JPG.

ADVERTISEMENT