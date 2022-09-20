The News You Need To Read This Morning

The state funeral and committal ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II were held Monday at Westminster Abbey and St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Here are some of the key moments from the event:

There were so many world leaders at the funeral that they had to be bused to Westminster Abbey to keep traffic under control. US President Joe Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, did not take the bus for security reasons.

Many of the women in the royal family — and young Princess Charlotte — wore jewelry that had a special connection to the Queen. "The jewelry helped to serve as a reminder of the legacy that the royal family will be working to continue," Lauren Kiehna, who writes about the royals' jewelry on the Court Jeweller, told BuzzFeed News.



The breaking of the Wand of Office was seen by the wider public for the first time in history. The Wand of Office is the symbol of the Queen’s lord chamberlain, who is the head of the royal household. By breaking the stick, the lord chamberlain (in this case, Lord Andrew Parker) symbolizes the end of his service.

