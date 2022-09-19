World Leaders Piled Onto Buses To Travel To Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral — Except For Biden

Foreign leaders and dignitaries who traveled to London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral were bused to Westminster Abbey for the service on Monday, but one head of state was conspicuously absent from coach travel: Joe Biden.

Accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, the US president, flying on Air Force One, touched down at London Stansted Airport on Saturday night.

On Monday, his large motorcade pulled into Westminster Abbey for the state funeral as people lined the streets for the procession. Meanwhile, other world leaders traveled there in buses arranged by the UK government.