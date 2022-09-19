The Piper Who Played Each Morning For The Queen Had A Symbolic Role At Her Funeral

The moving moments were especially symbolic given the Queen started most days with the sound of bagpipes.

As something of an alarm clock, the piper would play at 9 a.m. for 15 minutes for the monarch wherever she was in residence.



Pipe Major Scott Methven, who held the role between 2015 and 2019, told the BBC last week that he got to know the Queen very well during his time in the position.

"It was a pleasure as her Majesty would stand and watch you play," he told the BBC. "She enjoyed the bagpipes, but she got to know you as a person."