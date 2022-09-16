These Are Emergency Supplies You Should Have For Hurricane Season

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by our editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.

If you live anywhere along the United States’ eastern seaboard or Gulf shores, then you’re familiar with the cyclonic winds and tropical storms that make up hurricane season, which typically runs from June through November. Hurricanes wreak havoc through intense winds and heavy rainfall, leaving floods, severe erosion and property damage in their wake.

And if you get the feeling that weather-related disasters seem to be on the rise, you wouldn’t be wrong. NOAA’s Climate.gov, which utilizes the agency’s authoritative scientific data to promote a public understanding of climate change, reports that the number and cost of weather and climate disasters are increasing in the U.S. The Environmental Protection Agency also reports that tropical cyclone intensity has risen noticeably over the past 20 years.

This all means that maintaining a well-stocked emergency supply in case of a hurricane is never be a bad idea. NOAA’s complete list of recommended essentials is a great place to start. You can also take a look at the following list of potentially lifesaving items, portable generators and safety supplies that you may not already have at home to see if you need to add anything to your existing stock or need to start building one now.

1. A pair of LED headlamps for hands-free lighting

With a long-lasting beam with a runtime of 10 hours or more on low, you don't have to worry about stumbling around a dark house to go to the bathroom or otherwise finding your way around in the middle of a power outage. Each of these AAA battery-operated LED headlamps also has seven different light modes including a red nightlight and a strobe setting, which can be useful for capturing attention during an emergency.

$19.35 at Amazon

2. A seal-tight bucket and bleach for sanitation basics

When sewer pipes are damaged or your local sanitation systems are down, adequate sanitation and proper disposal of waste can become a concern. A durable seal-tight bucket like this five-gallon option, as well as a dependable disinfectant of some kind, can be useful in ensuring that you or your loved ones don't get sick.



Bucket: $9.99 at Amazon

Bleach: $8.79 at Amazon

3. A battery-operated camping fan with LED light

When the power is out and things get too hot and muggy for comfort, this free-standing rechargeable camping fan can provide anywhere from eight to 36 hours' worth of air per charge, depending on the setting, without generating more heat in the process. It also features a built-in LED light that has three brightness levels.

$32.99 at Amazon

4. A heavy-duty retractable utility knife with three replacement blades

This hard-working retractable knife can cut through fabric, rope and more using a durable, sharp blade that quickly releases from the lightweight aluminum handle. The handle is textured for a secure grip and can clip onto belt loops when not in use.

$13.96 at Amazon

5. A portable and rechargeable jump starter for your car

In instances of dangerous inclement weather, the last thing you want is to be stranded due to car troubles. Instead of relying on AAA, you can use this handheld device to revive a full-sized car or SUV using the included jumper cables. It also has a powerful LED floodlight and two USB ports for charging your essential electronics.

$99.99 at Amazon

6. A long-lasting water-filtering straw with almost 83,000 five-star-ratings

This portable filtering straw has stood up to rigorous lab testing protocols for water filters and is a must-have for frequent hikers and campers. The micro-filtration membrane removes 99.99% of all waterborne bacteria, parasites and micro-plastics and will provide 4,000 liters of fresh drinking water in its lifespan.

$14.99 at Amazon

7. A wildly popular portable power station

With the Jackery 240 portable power station, you can charge important electronic devices on the go or during a power outage. It uses a completely silent rechargeable lithium battery or it can be charged with Jackery solar panels (sold separately).

$186.99 at Amazon

8. A powerful backup generator

The Duromax Hybrid generator can be powered by both propane and gas to provide up to 20 hours of uninterrupted essential appliance operation during power outages. This 10,500 watt all-copper winding generator is one of Home Depot's highest-rated models and contains individual breakers on the power panel and an EPA-compliant spark arrestor.

You can also find a similar and more affordable option with a lower wattage, also at Lowes.

$1,799 at Lowes



9. A gas-powered stove for when your electric range isn't available

If you need to boil hot water or heat up a meal, a portable gas-powered stove like this top-rated option by Gas One can be a lifesaving essential. This high-output stove comes with a carrying case, four cans of butane and an automatic safety shutoff.

$34.99 at Amazon

10. An easy-to-hang solar-powered indoor LED lamp

This lightweight and collapsable LED lamp can light up rooms when power has gone out. It can be charged by both the sun or a USB port to provide up to 24 hours of run time per charge.

$30 at Luminaid

11. An emergency weather radio you can crank to operate

For situations in which cell service is down or you have a dead battery, this hand-crank and battery-powered emergency radio can keep you up to date with weather advisories in your area. There's also a USB charging cable to keep your phone charged, as well as a loud SOS alarm for emergencies and a handy LED lamp to light your way.

$32.39 at Amazon

12. A universally compatible backup power bank to charge your devices

Seeing your cellphone at 1% battery life can give you an uneasy feeling, especially if you are in the middle of storm and don't have power. This portable colossal-capacity phone bank can charge most phones up to six times on a single charge so you can stay up to date, notify loved ones of your status or make phone calls in case of an emergency.

$29.95 at Amazon

13. A large quantity of non-perishable food

This non-perishable food variety pack by ReadyWise contains 124 servings of ready-to-eat meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner and even includes beverages. Just add hot or cold water to enjoy items like savory beef stroganoff or apple cinnamon oatmeal.

$89.99 at Amazon

14. An ice-retentive cooler for perishable goods

A refrigerator can only keep your perishable foods good for so long when the power goes out. Having a high-performance cooler on hand, like this lightweight one by Rtic, can be a great way to save you from having to dump the week's groceries in the trash. This cooler has been specifically engineered for ice retention and can keep contents cold and ice frozen for up to 10 days, depending on use.

$179.99 at Rtic

15. A highly rated set of jumper cables to boost a dead battery

These 16-foot Energizer jumper cables are highly rated on Amazon and have a thick vinyl coating that keeps them resistant to rust and corrosion.

$19.97 at Amazon

16. A two-person survival kit for disaster situations

It can be useful to have a survival kit stored in your home for dire or extreme emergency situations, even if you never have to use it. Ideal for earthquakes, winter storms or other natural disasters, this two-person pack contains a fire starter kit, a mini stove, emergency water and non-perishable meals.

$193.85 at Amazon

17. A 84-count combo pack of assorted batteries for all your battery-powered devices

During a power outage, it's more than likely you will be pretty reliant on battery-powered items such as flashlights and radios. This deluxe variety pack of batteries has an impressive shelf life and will ensure that you have the correct battery size for all your needs.

$29.93 at Amazon

18. A case of water bottles for when tap water isn't drinkable

If you suspect that your tap water is compromised, it's important to have a source of clean water on hand for drinking or even bathing. The EPA recommends keeping at least a three-day supply per person, and pets too. This 24-pack of Nestle 12-step purified water can be a convenient and safe place to start.

$13.82 at Amazon

19. A pack of of long-burning emergency candles

Keep your home safely lit while also adding a touch of ambience with these liquid oil emergency candles by SDS. Each candle can burn for 14 days straight without adding overpowering scents, smoke or messy soot burn off. When they're no longer needed, you can simply replace the cap and store them for next time.

$21.99+ at Amazon

20. A three-pack of safety lighters to keep candles and stoves lit

A lighter is an essential power outage tool for lighting candles or gas ranges. These adjustable-flame butane lighters have a long metal wand to help you light things from a safer distance and a supply window that shows you how much fuel is left in the lighter. They can also be refilled.

$3.49 at Amazon

21. A first aid kit for potential minor injuries

Disinfect wounds, bandage cuts and soothe burns with this 312-piece first aid kit. Clear plastic interior compartments keep everything organized and the soft sided zip case makes storage and transportation a breeze.

$18.49 at Amazon



This article originally appeared on HuffPost.