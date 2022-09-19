Adnan Syed From “Serial” Has Had His Murder Conviction Tossed Out, And A Judge Ordered His Release

Adnan Syed is a free man — for now.

A judge in Baltimore on Monday vacated the murder conviction of the now-41-year-old, who was the subject of the 2014 genre-defining true crime podcast Serial. According to reporters in the room, she ordered that his shackles be removed and he be released under home detention. Video from outside the courthouse then showed him leaving by car.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby had just started a press conference on the courthouse steps when Syed was escorted away. Prosecutors have 30 days to decide whether they will try him again or drop the charges; Mosby on Monday declined to say definitively whether there would be a new trial.

“We’re not yet declaring Adnan Syed is innocent but we are declaring that in the interest of fairness and justice he is entitled to a new trial,” she said.

Syed had served 23 years of a life sentence for the strangling death of his 18-year-old girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 1999, when he was 17. Before Syed was freed, Hae Min’s brother Young Lee, who said he did not receive enough notice to attend the hearing in person, addressed the court via Zoom.

“This is not a podcast for me,” Lee tearfully told the court, according to the Baltimore Banner. “This is real life, a never-ending nightmare for 20 years. … Every day when I think it's over... or it's ended, it always comes back. It's killing me,” he said, the Baltimore Sun reported. “It's really tough.” Although he doesn’t oppose the investigation, Lee said he felt “betrayed” by prosecutors.

In an exceedingly rare move, prosecutors had asked for Syed’s release last week, saying that the identification of two “alternative suspects” and other evidence had not been disclosed to the defense and prevented him from receiving a fair trial. Syed’s first trial, in December 1999, was declared a mistrial after jurors overheard the judge call Syed’s defense attorney a liar. Two months later, his second trial ended with his conviction of Lee’s murder, along with kidnapping and robbery, and he received a life sentence plus 30 years.