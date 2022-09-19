The Royal Corgis Made An Appearance During Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Procession And Are Still Very Much Alive

Muick and Sandy will be present when the Queen's coffin arrives at Windsor Castle. Do not worry, they will not be buried with her.

A paragraph from an article on the Independent's website, which states that the Queen “stopped breeding corgis as she does not wish any to survive her in the event of her death," was taken out of context in a viral tweet. Though the intent was to convey that the Queen was done breeding dogs, people joked that the dogs would be euthanized.

BuzzFeed News confirmed that Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah, Duchess of York, will take care of the dogs in their Royal Lodge, which they continue to share after their divorce. They gifted the dogs to the Queen in 2021.

The dog's presence at the Queen's Committal Service tugged at the heartstrings of Twitter users.