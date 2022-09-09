We’re Happy To Report That The Queen’s Corgis Are (Probably) Not Going To Be Euthanized

“Royal guard solemnly entering the corgi wing of Buckingham palace and weeping as they tie tiny blindfolds on the dogs they've got left.”

By
Kelsey Weekman
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Queen Elizabeth II looks at a corgi
Ben Stansall / WPA Pool / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II looks at a corgi during the opening of new dog kennels on March 17, 2015, in London.

Queen Elizabeth II was well-known for her corgi affinity. She owned more than 30 over her lifetime, according to estimates, kept them in Buckingham Palace’s “corgi room” with a gourmet chef and daily sheet changes, and gave them glorious names like Bramble and Dagger.

Rebecca 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Fan' Alter @ralter

what's your favorite royal corgi name mine is PLOVER

At the time of her death, the Queen had four dogs: two Pembroke Welsh corgis, one corgi-dachshund mix, and a cocker spaniel. Amid all the tumult and decorum of the monarchy’s transfer of power, people are still eager to know what’s going to become of the Queen’s fleet of gorgeous pups.

A viral tweet from journalist Ashley Feinberg highlighted a paragraph from the Independent that stated the Queen “stopped breeding corgis as she does not wish any to survive her in the event of her death.” Thus began the jokes that the corgis might not actually survive much longer.

“Royal guard solemnly entering the corgi wing of Buckingham palace and weeping as they tie tiny blindfolds on the dogs they've got left,” Feinberg joked.

heartbreaker charles from pokémon @snidelaughter

the corgis seeing their handler walk in today https://t.co/fuYN3E6KKg

julia hava @binchcity

I just watched them take all of Queen Elizabeth’s corgis out of Buckingham Palace and shoot them execution style out back :(

But the rest of the story from the Independent clarifies that the Queen just wanted to stop breeding corgis so she wouldn’t “leave behind any young dogs.”

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told Newsweek she imagined the pets would go to the Queen’s children — most likely Prince Andrew, as he was the one who gifted her the current set after the death of her husband, Prince Philip. If it’s not sorted yet, though, may we suggest letting them stop by for a BuzzFeed puppy interview?

The Queen was so committed to giving her pets the best possible care in her lifetime that she brought her first corgi, Susan, along with her on her honeymoon. There’s no way she’d demand to be buried alive with them, as satire site Reductress joked — that wouldn’t be very glamorous.

Buckingham Palace has not yet returned a request for comment about the plans for rehoming the pets, but while we wait, enjoy some memes with varying levels of dark humor.

Gayton Gomez @gpgomez

If the British issue new currency, they should bypass King Charles III and issue pound notes with Corgis on them.

owen! @yoshicrossing

the corgis hearing everyone weeping

b (fan account) @sheeshgwws

Queen Elizabeth’s corgis running away so they don’t get buried with her

soul nate @MNateShyamalan

500 orphaned corgis running wild on the streets of london

Lily Simpson has read too much Harry Potter lore @LilySimpson1312

The corgis in Buckingham Palace right now

matt @dogfather

give me her corgis

