We’re Happy To Report That The Queen’s Corgis Are (Probably) Not Going To Be Euthanized

At the time of her death, the Queen had four dogs: two Pembroke Welsh corgis, one corgi-dachshund mix, and a cocker spaniel. Amid all the tumult and decorum of the monarchy’s transfer of power, people are still eager to know what’s going to become of the Queen’s fleet of gorgeous pups.

A viral tweet from journalist Ashley Feinberg highlighted a paragraph from the Independent that stated the Queen “stopped breeding corgis as she does not wish any to survive her in the event of her death.” Thus began the jokes that the corgis might not actually survive much longer.

“Royal guard solemnly entering the corgi wing of Buckingham palace and weeping as they tie tiny blindfolds on the dogs they've got left,” Feinberg joked.