On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey before she was interred at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. The monarch was buried next to her husband, Prince Philip, among other royalty, including her father, King George VI. It followed days of mourning since her death at age 96 on Sept. 8, and the procession of her coffin (adorned with the crown jewels) was met by tens of thousands of people who filled the streets from London to Windsor. Members of the royal family were in attendance, along with more than 100 world leaders, including President Joe Biden — and even the Queen’s surviving corgis.

