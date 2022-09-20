Photos Show The Grand Scale And Personal Moments Of Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on Monday in England after an unprecedented 70 years on the British throne.

Andrew Matthews / AP

Emma, Queen Elizabeth II's Fell pony, stands as the ceremonial procession arrives at Windsor Castle for the committal service at St. George's Chapel on Sept. 19, 2022.

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey before she was interred at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. The monarch was buried next to her husband, Prince Philip, among other royalty, including her father, King George VI. It followed days of mourning since her death at age 96 on Sept. 8, and the procession of her coffin (adorned with the crown jewels) was met by tens of thousands of people who filled the streets from London to Windsor. Members of the royal family were in attendance, along with more than 100 world leaders, including President Joe Biden — and even the Queen’s surviving corgis.

Kin Cheung / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

A yeomen of the guard (right) and gentleman-at-arms take their positions ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Glyn Kirk / WPA Pool / Getty Images

From left: King Charles III; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince William, Prince of Wales, in the procession following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried in the state hearse as it proceeds toward St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

The Queen's funeral procession travels along the Mall in London, Sept. 19, 2022.

Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

A member of the Coldstream Guards walks past a bed of flowers.

Ed Ram / Getty Images

Crowds gather on the Mall near Buckingham Palace, ahead of the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Alastair Grant / WPA Pool / Getty Images

People view flower tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

Hannah McKay / WPA Pool / Getty Images

Members of the Royal Navy and the press attend the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Marko Djurica / AFP via Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sits in a car as she attends the state funeral and burial.

Justin Setterfield / Getty Images

King Charles III and Anne, Princess Royal, ahead of the committal service in Windsor, England.

Phil Noble / WPA Pool / Getty Images

A piper plays during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

Andy Stenning / WPA Pool / Getty Images

Members of the royal family during the funeral procession at Westminster Abbey

Kin Cheung / WPA Pool / Getty Images

People sleep as they wait for the start of the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Aaron Chown / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

The ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle.

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales during the funeral.

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

Mourners ahead of the state funeral in Windsor, England.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Members of the public pet a police officer's horse during the Queen's funeral procession in London.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and other clergy members are seen leaving the state funeral in London.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top of it departs Westminster Abbey.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

A guest glances at a member of the Coldstream Guards ahead of the committal service at Windsor Castle.

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images

Mourners watch Queen Elizabeth II's hearse in Windsor.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

The Lady Usher of the Black Rod, Sarah Clarke OBE, arrives at Windsor Castle.

Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

The Queen's funeral procession arrives at Windsor Castle for the committal service.

Lucy Young / Reuters

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince George are seen through their car window.

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the bearer party as it departs Westminster Abbey.

Alex Pantling / Getty Images

A member of the Coldstream Guards ahead of the committal service at Windsor Castle.

Jeff J. Mitchell / Reuters

Pallbearers carry the coffin into St. George's Chapel.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Buckingham Palace household staffers return through the gates of Buckingham Palace after paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Peter Nicholls / Reuters

The royal corgis await the Queen's funeral procession at Windsor Castle.

Hannah McKay / AFP / Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry during the funeral.

David Levenson / Getty Images

Part of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession.

Alex Pantling / AFP / Getty Images

Members of the public watch as the Queen's funeral procession makes its way down the Long Walk in Windsor.

Jonathan Brady / WPA Pool / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is carried into St. George's Chapel.

Jonathan Brady / Reuters

The Imperial State Crown is removed from the coffin at the committal service.

Victoria Jones / Reuters

The Dean of Windsor, David Conner, places the Imperial State Crown on the high altar during the committal service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

