On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey before she was interred at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. The monarch was buried next to her husband, Prince Philip, among other royalty, including her father, King George VI. It followed days of mourning since her death at age 96 on Sept. 8, and the procession of her coffin (adorned with the crown jewels) was met by tens of thousands of people who filled the streets from London to Windsor. Members of the royal family were in attendance, along with more than 100 world leaders, including President Joe Biden — and even the Queen’s surviving corgis.
A yeomen of the guard (right) and gentleman-at-arms take their positions ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey.
From left: King Charles III; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince William, Prince of Wales, in the procession following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried in the state hearse as it proceeds toward St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England.
The Queen's funeral procession travels along the Mall in London, Sept. 19, 2022.
A member of the Coldstream Guards walks past a bed of flowers.
Crowds gather on the Mall near Buckingham Palace, ahead of the funeral at Westminster Abbey.
People view flower tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.
Members of the Royal Navy and the press attend the funeral at Westminster Abbey.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sits in a car as she attends the state funeral and burial.
King Charles III and Anne, Princess Royal, ahead of the committal service in Windsor, England.
A piper plays during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.
Members of the royal family during the funeral procession at Westminster Abbey
People sleep as they wait for the start of the funeral at Westminster Abbey.
The ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle.
Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales during the funeral.
Mourners ahead of the state funeral in Windsor, England.
Members of the public pet a police officer's horse during the Queen's funeral procession in London.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and other clergy members are seen leaving the state funeral in London.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top of it departs Westminster Abbey.
A guest glances at a member of the Coldstream Guards ahead of the committal service at Windsor Castle.
Mourners watch Queen Elizabeth II's hearse in Windsor.
The Lady Usher of the Black Rod, Sarah Clarke OBE, arrives at Windsor Castle.
The Queen's funeral procession arrives at Windsor Castle for the committal service.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince George are seen through their car window.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried by the bearer party as it departs Westminster Abbey.
A member of the Coldstream Guards ahead of the committal service at Windsor Castle.
Pallbearers carry the coffin into St. George's Chapel.
Buckingham Palace household staffers return through the gates of Buckingham Palace after paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.
The royal corgis await the Queen's funeral procession at Windsor Castle.
Prince William and Prince Harry during the funeral.
Part of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession.
Members of the public watch as the Queen's funeral procession makes its way down the Long Walk in Windsor.
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is carried into St. George's Chapel.
The Imperial State Crown is removed from the coffin at the committal service.
The Dean of Windsor, David Conner, places the Imperial State Crown on the high altar during the committal service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.