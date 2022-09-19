Parks, Pubs, And Movie Theaters: Here’s Where People Said Their Goodbyes To Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON — No school and no work on Monday, thanks to the UK bank holiday, meant that millions in London instead joined each other in parks, pubs, and movie theaters for communal viewing parties of the Queen’s funeral.



Tina Trott set out from her home in Hull, East Yorkshire, at 1:30 a.m. to witness all the pomp and circumstance befitting the funeral of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

She made the 150-mile journey to London with her 14-year-old son, with the hopes that if they arrived in the capital early enough, they would witness the historic final send-off for Queen Elizabeth II after 10 days of national mourning.

“Didn’t get a chance to see the casket, really gutted about that,” the 50-year-old told BuzzFeed News.

As the streets lining the Queen’s procession route filled up, those unable to secure themselves a front-row procession spot were directed to Hyde Park by stewards on the ground.