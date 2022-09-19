Will, Kate, Meghan, Harry, And The Rest Of The Royal Family Gathered For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Eleven days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, the United Kingdom held an elaborate, solemn state funeral for its longest-reigning monarch on Monday.

Led by King Charles III, members of the royal family walked behind the Queen's coffin as it was carried into Westminster Abbey. Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, were the youngest members of the royal family at the service.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, the first Black woman appointed to a Queen's counsel, delivered the first reading at the service, followed by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby, delivered the eulogy.

A national two-minute moment of silence was then observed.

The service wrapped with attendees in Westminster Abbey, except Charles, singing "God Save the King."

The Queen's funeral marked the end of more than a week of ceremonies, including four days of her coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall. Thousands of mourners had lined up for hours to see the Queen's coffin; the government put up a live feed to track how long the line was.

The royal family, UK politicians, and leaders from around the world attended the state funeral on Monday. US President Joe Biden was the only head of state who had the green light to take his own transportation to Westminster Abbey, CBS News reported; other world leaders and dignitaries traveled there by bus.

Members of the public were not allowed inside Westminster Abbey, but thousands of people lined the streets to watch the procession to Wellington Arch following the service.

The King and senior members of the royal family followed the procession on foot as it made its way past iconic London landmarks, with the full spectacle of the British monarchy on display.