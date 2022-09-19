Will, Kate, Meghan, Harry, And The Rest Of The Royal Family Gathered For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Eleven days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, the United Kingdom held an elaborate, solemn state funeral for its longest-reigning monarch on Monday.
Led by King Charles III, members of the royal family walked behind the Queen's coffin as it was carried into Westminster Abbey. Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, were the youngest members of the royal family at the service.
Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, the first Black woman appointed to a Queen's counsel, delivered the first reading at the service, followed by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend and Right Honourable Justin Welby, delivered the eulogy.
A national two-minute moment of silence was then observed.
The service wrapped with attendees in Westminster Abbey, except Charles, singing "God Save the King."
The Queen's funeral marked the end of more than a week of ceremonies, including four days of her coffin lying in state in Westminster Hall. Thousands of mourners had lined up for hours to see the Queen's coffin; the government put up a live feed to track how long the line was.
The royal family, UK politicians, and leaders from around the world attended the state funeral on Monday. US President Joe Biden was the only head of state who had the green light to take his own transportation to Westminster Abbey, CBS News reported; other world leaders and dignitaries traveled there by bus.
Members of the public were not allowed inside Westminster Abbey, but thousands of people lined the streets to watch the procession to Wellington Arch following the service.
The King and senior members of the royal family followed the procession on foot as it made its way past iconic London landmarks, with the full spectacle of the British monarchy on display.
From Wellington Arch, the Queen's coffin was transferred to a hearse and taken to Windsor, where a committal service took place.
The Queen's coffin was carried into St. George's Chapel by pallbearers who walked up the stairs slowly, one choreographed step at a time. Inside, the orb, the scepter, and the imperial state crown that sat atop the coffin was removed and placed on the altar.
The Queen's Piper played a lament, and her coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault of St. George's Chapel.
Later in the evening, there will be a private service for the royal family. The Queen will be laid to rest next to her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last year.