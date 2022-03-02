It has almost been five months since Kim Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson following the breakdown of her marriage to Kanye West, and they appear to be going from strength to strength.
The pair started hanging out back in October after Kim’s appearance on Saturday Night Live, which featured a sketch that had them dressed up as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine and sharing a kiss.
Just days later, the two broke the internet when they were pictured holding hands on a roller coaster, and ever since they have been spotted on a series of low-key dates at local restaurants and even outlet malls.
Pete also joined Kim on vacation to the Bahamas after New Year's, and in February he confirmed that they are official.
During an interview with People, Pete casually referred to Kim as his “girlfriend,” saying: “If I'm off [work], I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much.”
This is the most that either star has ever said about their relationship, but Kim’s fans have noted how happy she appears to be with Pete — and how different it is from her six-year marriage to Kanye.
In fact, their low-key date nights are more significant than some might realize, with Kim admitting in the final episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she hoped for “smaller” and more meaningful gestures in her next relationship.
“I want someone where we have the same [TV] shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me,” she said at the time. “It’s the little things that I don’t have. I have all the big things. I have [everything] extravagant you could possibly imagine."
Kim added: “And no one will ever do it like that [again]. I’m grateful for those experiences, but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”
People quickly picked up on the fact that Pete appears to be fulfilling Kim’s desire for some normality, and some are now claiming that Kim manifested the entire relationship three years before their SNL kiss.
In fact, fans have been left completely stunned after discovering an old Instagram post of Kim’s that quoted song lyrics from Ariana Grande’s album track “Pete Davidson.”
The singer dated Pete between May and October in 2018, with the pair even getting engaged during their short-lived relationship.
Ariana penned the song while they were together, and it was released on her album Sweetener, which came out in August 2018.
“Pete Davidson” opens with the lyrics: “I thought you into my life, look at my mind / No better place or a time, look how they align / Universe must have my back, fell from the sky into my lap / And I know you know that you're my soulmate and all that.”
Shortly after Sweetener’s release, Kim posted a photo of herself that was taken from behind as she got into a yellow car.
Snapped while Kim was experimenting with blonde hair instead of her usual brunette, the star is wearing a tight black dress and clear heels.
Serendipitously, she captioned the post: “Universe must have my back ✨”
Her followers have been floored by the huge coincidence, with some saying that her quoting “Pete Davidson” so many years ago is a “sign” that they are meant to be together.
Discussing the post on a Reddit forum, one wrote: “Omg not Kim indirectly manifesting a relationship with Pete. Law of attraction is real, folks!”
Another user agreed: “It’s so beautiful. I love this for her.” While a third commented on her Instagram pic: “Was this a sign that she was going [to go] out with Pete?”
One more simply heaped praise on Kim and Pete’s relationship, writing: “Hate me all you want but I think Pete is good for her. Genuinely funny, likes to do the little things that make people happy. Who cares if it isn't long term? She's smiling, laughing and so is he.”
But not everybody is this happy with the pairing, with Kim’s ex, Kanye West, launching a series of public attacks on both Kim and Pete in recent weeks.
The rapper has repeatedly lashed out at Pete on social media, and even boasted about his fans driving the comic off Instagram after they flooded his first post with comments calling him “Skete” while defending Ye.
Ye has also taken aim at Pete in new song lyrics, with his January release “Eazy” including the line: “God saved me from that crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass.”
Pete seemingly reached out to Ye in a bid to make amends, vowing to never stand in the way of him and his children in a text that Ye shared with his social media followers. Ye added that Pete will “never” meet his kids in the post’s caption.
With Ye once again sharing a screenshot on social media, Kim could apparently be seen expressing concern that one of his fans will hurt Pete. Ye captioned the post, “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE I’M GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF,” which some interpreted to be a threat.
And last week, Ye was accused of making another threat toward the couple in his song “Security,” which was released on his new album Donda 2.
The song appears to be a pointed jab at Pete following his text message, with Ye rapping: “Never stand between a man and his kids / Y'all ain't got enough security for this.”
In court documents that were filed last week, Kim said that Ye was causing her “emotional distress” by posting “misinformation” on social media as she doubled down on her motion to be declared “legally single.”
Despite filing for divorce in February 2021, she claimed in December that Ye had not responded to repeated requests to officially “terminate” their marriage.
Although Ye denied Kim’s motion to be legally single just last month, he told Hollywood Unlocked on Tuesday that he plans to tell the court to speed up the dissolution of their marriage today.
Ye has enjoyed a string of brief relationships since Kim filed for divorce, including a highly publicized romance with Julia Fox and, most recently, Chaney Jones.
