Here’s Why Kim Kardashian’s Low-Key Pizza Date With Pete Davidson Is Actually Way More Meaningful Than You Might Have Thought
Kim appears to be swapping extravagance for ease, and this is why it makes total sense.
Nearly a year since their split, and it looks like both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are making the most of single life.
As you may have heard, Kanye (now legally known as Ye) recently made his triumphant return to the dating circuit, going public with actor Julia Fox.
After speculation about the nature of their relationship began swirling last month, Julia confirmed their romance last week, revealing in a blog post for Interview magazine that Ye had gifted her an entire hotel suite full of clothes on their second date.
Since then, Ye and Julia have been practically inseparable, stepping out for numerous date nights and flaunting their newfound affection for one another at every possible occasion.
And so, while her ex is pulling out all the stops for his new beau, it seems like Kim Kardashian is adopting a more casual approach to her love life.
Off the back of Ye and Julia's well-documented debut, some Kardashian fans were left a little confused on Wednesday when Kim and her rumored boyfriend, Pete Davidson, were photographed enjoying an uncharacteristically low-key date night.
On Tuesday evening, Pete and Kim — who were first romantically linked in October — ditched the typical celeb hot spots that LA has to offer, and opted for a chill dinner at a budget-friendly pizza chain.
In stark contrast to Ye and Julia's recent date nights, Kim and Pete were photographed cozying up in a wooden booth as they shared pizza and sipped Diet Cokes.
In keeping with the laid-back vibe, Kim swapped her usual Balenciaga statement looks for a dark sweater and leggings, blending in seamlessly with the other diners, who apparently barely noticed she was there.
And for dessert, the casual duo relocated to a local Rite Aid drugstore where they grabbed some ice cream and engaged in a spot of PDA, before walking hand in hand back to their car — a refreshingly normal activity for two of the world’s most-talked-about people.
To make matters more surprising, Tuesday night’s rendezvous wasn’t Kim and Pete’s only unusual outing this week.
Just a day prior on Monday, an unsuspecting shopper snapped footage of the duo strolling around an outlet mall in Camarillo, California. The images were shared on social media and quickly published by Page Six, prompting a lot of confusion from fans.
It still remains unclear what might attract a billionaire like Kim to an outlet mall, but nonetheless, it was reported that the couple paid a visit to a candy store where they picked up caramel apples and frozen bananas — a far cry from Kim's beloved Nobu.
In years gone by, if you spotted Kim K browsing an outlet mall or nipping to a drugstore for a late-night ice cream run, you'd be forgiven for thinking that she might be lost. But — if her unlikely pairing with Pete was any indication — the past few months have shown that Kim is embarking on a totally new phase.
And besides, as plenty of fans have pointed out, her revised outlook on life shouldn't come as a surprise.
Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians might remember that Kim spoke incredibly candidly about the breakdown of her relationship with Ye in the show’s finale episode, which aired in June last year.
During a sit-down conversation with Kris Jenner — which was reportedly filmed about a month before she filed for divorce in Feb 2021 — Kim reflected on what she learned from her marriage and her hopes for moving forward.
So, reflecting on life in her 40s, Kim hinted that her professional success had been tainted by the struggles in her marriage, explaining that she had no one to share her life with.
“I feel like I’ve worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I’ve wanted to, and I’ve lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I even thought was humanly possible,” she began. “But I don’t have a life to share that with.”
“But turning 40 this year, I was like, No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state,” she said, referring to the fact that the latter months of their marriage were split between her home in LA and Ye's preferred base in Wyoming.
“I used to think that [living apart] was when we were getting along the best, but to me that’s sad and that’s not what I want,” she said.
At this stage in the conversation, Kim went on to talk candidly about what she wanted from a future partner, emphasizing that common interests were important to her.
“I want someone where we have the same [TV] shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me,” she said. “Every single day, Khloé, Tristan, and I would work out at 6 a.m., and I was third-wheeling it for a good eight months in quarantine, and I was so envious of that.”
If you’ve been following Kimye for a while, you’ll know that grand gestures were a huge part of their relationship. From renting out an entire baseball stadium to hosting private concerts in their home, it’s no secret that Ye spared no expense when it came to his wife.
In fact, even as recently as October 2020 — just three months before news of their split surfaced — Ye marked Kim’s 40th birthday by surprising her with an eerily realistic hologram of her father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003.
Shortly after this, it was reported that Kanye splashed out over $1 million on five Mercedes-Maybachs that he gifted Kim for Christmas, just a matter of weeks before their divorce went public.
However, as she reflected on their years of marriage in the KUWTK finale, Kim realized that she had grown tired of Ye’s extravagance, and instead was yearning for the “smaller” and more meaningful experiences.
“It’s the little things that I don’t have,” Kim said at the time. “I have all the big things. I have [everything] extravagant you could possibly imagine. And no one will ever do it like that [again]. I’m grateful for those experiences, but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”
Which brings us to now, and Kim's new approach to romance hasn't gone unnoticed by fans.
After she and Pete were spotted on their pizza date this week, fans were quick to highlight how the uncharacteristically low-key outing made them think of Kim's comments about the extravagance of her marriage to Kanye.
“This reminds me of when Kim said little things are more important for her,” one person wrote on Instagram beneath a photograph of Kim and Pete sharing pizza.
In agreement, another fan reflected on Kim’s sentiments about Kanye, theorizing that his grand gestures had perhaps been more performative than meaningful.
"The thing is that those big things are for the world to see but the little things is what your heart sees and appreciates the most," someone else wrote.
What's more, another huge talking point of Kim and Kanye's split has been its impact on Kim's style and overall image.
In light of her new approach to dating, some fans suggested that her seemingly more laid-back attitude appears to have manifested in her style, noting that her looks have been more "relaxed" and "casual" recently.
On the whole, it seems like fans are definitely happy to see Kim finally getting to embrace the "little things" in her love life, praising her "newly found happiness" after a turbulent year.
Of course, this doesn’t mean that Kim is completely giving up her lavish lifestyle — she and Pete took a trip to the Bahamas just a few weeks ago. But, as one fan pointed out, it's great to see Kim finding a happy balance.
And even though they've yet to officially confirm their romance, there's plenty of evidence to suggest that things are going pretty well between this unlikely pair.
"He makes her laugh, plays around and has a sense of humor," a source told Entertainment Tonight this week. "It is nice for Kim to be around that. Pete knows how to talk to Kim. He is the most confident guy, but not cocky. It is why it works with them."
So, while Kim and Pete's coupling may have initially come as a surprise, it was perhaps on the horizon all along.
-
