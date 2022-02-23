Kanye West just debuted music from his highly anticipated Donda 2 album, and it appears to include a number of new references to his conflict with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.
On Feb. 22, Kanye, who know goes by Ye, premiered a string of brand-new tracks at his listening party in Miami, including one song called “Security,” where he appears to speak very candidly about his bad blood with Pete.
First of all, if you aren’t aware, the main source of contention between Pete and Ye is the fact that Pete is currently dating Kim, who filed for divorce from the rapper way back in February 2021.
Since their split, Ye has made a number of public statements about wanting to repair his marriage with Kim and bring their family “back together,” but, despite his pleas, Kim has quietly made it clear that she still hopes to pursue their divorce.
The messy dispute between Ye and Pete reached new heights last week when the Donda rapper was called out for harassing Kim and her new beau in a string of since-deleted Instagram posts, including several where he leaked their private text messages.
It’s clear that one of Ye’s main concerns about Pete is his potential relationship with his and Kim’s four shared children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — which also seems to provide the inspiration for his new track “Security.”
For some context, Ye first broached the issue of his kids during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked in January, where he claimed that he had recently been “stopped” at the gate of Kim's house by her security team when picking up their kids for school.
Ye said that his rights to enter Kim’s home had not been “defined,” and that the reason he had not been allowed to come in was that Pete had been inside the house with Kim and the kids at the time.
He went on to claim that Kim had deliberately banned him from their daughter Chicago's birthday party last month.
Kim's lawyer vehemently denied Ye's claims about Chicago's birthday, and sources later informed E! News that his accusations about Pete were also false. They added that Pete had “never been to the house,” nor had he met the kids. And interestingly, Ye appeared to backtrack a few weeks later when he declared on Instagram that he would “never” allow Pete to meet his children.
In a leaked message that Ye shared to his Instagram last weekend, Pete can be seen reassuring the rapper that he was not trying to interfere with the kids in any way.
Ye posted a picture of the text and captioned it: “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” which not only confirmed that Pete has never met the kids, but also made it clear that Pete’s involvement with his children is a huge concern for Ye.
And the lyrics of “Security” seem to quite heavily revolve around this entire scenario, or at least Ye's version of events.
In the opening chorus, Ye seems to recount his experience of not being allowed into Kim’s house, rapping about an unnamed person — presumed to be Pete — who is preventing him from seeing his children when he arrives at “home.” Here, he is likely referring to the house that Kim lives in, which they built together before their split.
“Pops home, I ain't getting frisked / I put your security at risk,” he raps, seemingly issuing a threat to Pete, who he believes to be standing in the way of his kids.
Throughout the song, Ye repeatedly references the security measures he feels are preventing him from accessing Kim and his children. It’s interesting to note that both Kim and Pete have reportedly upped their security in recent months, allegedly in response to Ye's actions.
After he supposedly tried to get into her home, it was reported that Kim had hired an entirely new security team, so that none of her staff had any previous connections with Ye.
Similarly, after Ye threatened to “beat” Pete’s ass on a song he released in January, it was reported that the Saturday Night Live star was taking extra precautions to protect himself from Ye's “devoted followers” and hired extra security too.
Likely taking inspiration from these real-life circumstances, Ye moves into the first verse and continues to depict himself freely entering Kim’s home and marking his territory.
“I ain't getting frisked, I put your security at risk / I walk in the crib, no getting frisk,” he raps, before going on to reference Kim more directly.
With these next lines, Ye paints an image of himself cooking naked in the family kitchen, asserting his dominance — maybe in an attempt to intimidate Pete — before telling one of his children to send for their “mama.”
“Butt-naked in the kitchen cooking grits / Tell yo' mama, ‘Come give me a kiss’ / Security gon' need security for this,” he raps, presumably hinting that kissing Kim would result in an altercation with Pete who he believes is preventing him from achieving the idealized family unit he describes.
In the second and final verse, Ye seems to direct his lyrics at Pete more specifically, telling him to “never” stand between him and his children, and goes on to suggest that Pete doesn’t have enough security in place to protect himself from the potential fallout.
“Never take the family picture off the fridge,” he raps, again asserting his presence in Kim’s home, even if Pete’s around. “Never stand between a man and his kids / Y'all ain't got enough security for this.”
Once again, he appears to end by teasing the consequences to Pete if he were to intervene with the family, hinting that his security wouldn't be up for the challenge.
“Y'all ain't got enough security for this / I put your security at risk / I make your security acquit / Like we don't get paid enough for this,” the song concludes.
A lot of fans will be quick to pick up on the fact that these lyrics come just over a week after Ye was accused of harassing Kim and Pete, and compromising their safety by encouraging his fans to “scream” at them in public.
In fact, at the height of his online digs toward the couple, Ye leaked a batch of messages from Kim where she expressed concern for Pete’s safety, accusing her ex of creating a “dangerous” environment with his social media activity.
“U are creating a dangerous and scary environment,” the text read. “Someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault.”
Not long after this, Ye shared another sequence of messages in which Kim appears to thank him for deterring his fans and warns him of the “dangerous people” that could cause harm to Pete.
Aside from Kim’s concerns about Pete, Ye’s lyrics about putting “security at risk” are made all the more worrying by the fact that Kim already suffers from severe anxiety when it comes to her safety.
If you didn’t know, Kim was robbed at gunpoint by a group of masked men in her Paris hotel room in October 2016. She was not injured or physically abused during the incident, but was left mentally scarred by the ordeal and is still affected by anxiety attacks.
After her robbery, Kim implemented an entirely new approach to her life, and among other measures, heavily increased her security.
In fact, in a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim opened up about her security concerns in the aftermath of the attack and revealed that she “can’t sleep” unless she has at least four security guards outside her house.
And this approach to safety has continued ever since, with Skims mogul revealing in May last year that she still has major concerns about bringing expensive items into her home.
“No expensive items ever come to my home,” she said during the KUWTKreunion. “I have it all taken from security before I even enter my home. I can't sleep if I have jewelry in my safe, or money, or anything at my house. I just don't live my life like that.”
She added, “As far as jewelry, if I'm wearing something, it's borrowed. It's fake.”
