The pair sent fans into meltdown when they were pictured holding hands on a roller coaster on Oct. 29, just days after they shared a kiss in aSNLsketch dressed up as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.
Ever since, there has been huge interest in the pair’s surprising union, with Pete and Kim being spotted on low-key date nights at local restaurants and outlet malls.
Far from the extravagance of her and Kanye’s marriage, Kim appeared to be enjoying a more relaxed romance, having previously opened up about wanting “smaller” and more meaningful gestures in her next relationship.
Speaking in the final episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which aired in June last year, Kim reflected: “I want someone where we have the same [TV] shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me.”
“It’s the little things that I don’t have,” she added. “I have all the big things. I have [everything] extravagant you could possibly imagine. And no one will ever do it like that [again]. I’m grateful for those experiences, but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”
Despite being photographed together numerous times, jetting to the Bahamas together after New Year, and Kanye even dissing Pete in a track released last month, Pete and Kim had kept schtum amid swirling reports around their relationship status.
During the virtual chat, Pete casually referred to Kim as his “girlfriend” before the interviewer noticed a not-so-casual prayer candle with Kim’s face on it displayed behind him.
Dropping the G-bomb, Pete had said: “If I'm off [work], I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much.”
He then gave host Kay Adams a brief tour of his bedroom, and she quickly noticed the candle, depicting Kim as a saint, that was placed on top of his dresser.
“Is that a Kardashian candle on your other shoulder?” She asked, with Pete offering a guilty smile in response.
He then started to laugh as he admitted: “Yes, yes, it is.” Turning to look at the candle, he added: “That is… Uh… That is exactly what that is.”
But it has now been argued that the candle being on display wasn’t quite as accidental as Pete made out, with another journalist catching him moving the bizarre tribute to Kim into his camera’s view before the round of press began.
Tabitha Lipkin interviewed Pete for NBCLX on the same day as People, and she shared a candid clip taken before their chat had officially kicked off to her TikTok page.
She wrote alongside the brief video: “Pete Davidson moved the Kim Kardashian candle into view before my interview with him!”
Tabitha added the caption: “If your man doesn’t have a candle with your face on it in interviews, does he even care? 😂”
In the clip, Pete gets up from his spot in front of the camera and wanders over to the dresser behind him.
He tells Tabitha: “I just want to make sure I don’t have underwear [in shot].”
Pete then appears to purposefully move the Kim candle from the back of his dresser to the forefront, rotating it and pausing before heading back to his seat.
While rearranging, Pete breezily continues: “I’m moving so my place is disgusting. I’m moving to Brooklyn, I’m very excited. I love Staten Island but it takes too long to get over the bridge.”
Tabitha’s followers found the video hilarious, and joked in the comments that Pete was told by Kim and her momager Kris Jenner to make sure that the candle was in shot.
One fan wrote: “The man really said ‘imma get a text from Kris if I don’t do this.’” While another echoed: “He had to move it before Kim lectured him.”
A third commented: “Ok. Not planned and awkward at all. 🤨” and one more added: “Seems staged of him like he almost forgot to do what he was told to do and last minute moved the candle so you’d of course ask.”
Despite this, Pete appeared to confirm that he and Kim are the real deal as he opened up about their plans for Valentine’s Day this year.
In his People interview, he admitted: “I don’t think I’ve ever had a Valentine’s Day thing, really, so this would be the first year that I’m thinking about Valentine’s Day plans, I guess.”
The host then asked: “So you are thinking about Valentine’s Day plans?”
Struggling to conceal the huge smile on his face, Pete replied: “Very much so, yes. Yes… it’s a big day.”
And one person who probably isn’t best pleased to hear this is Kanye, who has made his feelings towards Pete incredibly clear in recent months.
In fact, in new single “Eazy”, which he released in January, Kanye — who legally changed his name to Ye last year — took aim as he rapped: “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”
However, it didn’t appear to have the desired effect, with sources reporting at the time that Pete found the lyrics “hilarious.”