Kanye West Said He Has “Faith” That He’ll “Be Back Together” With Kim Kardashian After Sharing A Private Text Message From Pete Davidson And Accusing Him Of Destroying Their Family

“FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE. MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVER DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOU FAMILY.”

Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed News Staff

Over the weekend, Kanye West (now legally known as Ye) shared a series of posts taking aim at Pete Davidson, boyfriend of his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

Victor Boyko / Getty Images For Kenzo

If you needed a quick refresher, Kim filed for divorce from Ye a year ago citing “irreconcilable differences.” The pair — who share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — remained fairly amicable as coparents in the initial wake of the split.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Months down the line, however, Ye began making a bunch of grand declarations in a bid to reconcile his and Kim’s relationship, which included asking her to “run right back” to him on stage at a concert in December.

Mark Sagliocco / WireImage

Following his unsuccessful attempts to win her back, Ye has recently called Kim out with a series of public statements —which started at around the time she was first linked to Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson in late October.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In fact, Ye first expressed his disapproval of Kim’s new relationship in an appearance on the Drinks Champs podcast in November, where he continually insisted that she’s “still [his] wife,” and claimed he’d “never even seen” any of their divorce papers.

David Livingston / Getty Images

And speaking candidly with Hollywood Unlocked in January, the rapper aired his grievances once again — this time referencing Pete more specifically.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

Referring to Kim’s SNL hosting debut in October — during which she kissed Pete onstage in an Aladdin skit while Ye watched from the crowd — the Donda artist questioned: “How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?”

SNL

What’s more, Ye publicly dissed Pete — by name — for the first time that same month. In his song “Eazy,” Ye raps: “God saved me from this crash / Just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” He seemingly went on to suggest that Pete should “thank” him for letting him “have” Kim in a song released just last week, titled “City of Gods.”

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

But it wasn’t until this weekend that Ye publicly spoke out against Pete at length, with a series of brutal Instagram posts shared — and swiftly deleted — to his page.

David Livingston / Getty Images

Ye firstly shared a post on Saturday letting fans know that fellow artist Kid Cudi was no longer set to feature on his upcoming album Donda 2, because “he’s friends with you know who.” Ye also tagged Kim in the post, as well as Pete’s SNL costar, Michael Che.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

“Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” read Ye’s message.

Photos Of Ye @PhotosOfKanye

Ye via Instagram: "🤷🏿‍♂️"

Twitter: @PhotosOfKanye

“We all speak in Billie language now,” he added, referring to singer Billie Eilish, following a public spat they had last week. After Ye perceived an indirect comment she made to be about Travis Scott and the Astroworld tragedy, he called her out on Instagram and demanded that she apologize.

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Interscope Records

Between the public friendship that Cudi and Pete share, as well as Ye’s evident dislike of SNL star, fans quickly guessed that the cryptic post was about Pete Davidson.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

And Ye quickly confirmed that this was in fact the case, sharing another post that highlighted Pete directly.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Ye shared an internet-famous throwback photo of himself, Kid Cudi, and Pete Davidson (as well as Timothee Chalamet) out at dinner in 2019 — with a large red cross added over Pete’s face.

Photos Of Ye @PhotosOfKanye

Ye via Instagram: "I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER"

Twitter: @PhotosOfKanye

“I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK,” wrote Ye alongside the post. “THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.”

instagram.com

Over the following hours, Ye appeared to make light of the feud with several fan-edited memes reposted to his Instagram. One depicted a Civil War style “Team Ye” vs “Team Pete” setup, while another strictly divided the rapper from both Cudi and Pete.

Pop Crave @PopCrave

Kanye West shares edited ‘Captain America: Civil War’ poster on Instagram featuring: • Drake • Julia Fox • Travis Scott • Future • Pete Davidson • Kim Kardashian • Kid Cudi • Billie Eilish • Taylor Swift

Twitter: @PopCrave

“THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE,” wrote Ye alongside one post — which marked the beginning of his many references to Kim’s boyfriend as “Skete.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elaborating further shortly afterward, Ye explained that he was hurt by Cudi seemingly siding with Pete by remaining friends with him amid their public dispute.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

After explaining his current stance with Cudi, however — which resulted in a whole different feud of their own — Ye went on to drag Pete alone in a bunch of posts.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Sharing a cropped paparazzi image of Pete holding hands with Kim, Ye wrote: “LOOK AT THIS DICKHEAD I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

After telling fans to “Google the Hilary thing,” Ye shared a photo of Pete’s infamous Hilary Clinton tattoo, while falsely claiming that the two were once in a relationship.

instagram.com

But in spite of all this, things only got messier after Ye publicly shared a message he’d received from Pete.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Posting a picture taken of a phone with the text partially on screen, the rapper aired the private words — which saw Pete seemingly attempting to reassure Ye that he wasn't getting involved with his and Kim's children — out to the world.

“I’d never get [in the] way of your children,” read the text from Pete.

instagram.com

“[That’s] a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is [your business] and not mine,” the message continued.

James Devaney / GC Images

“I do [hope one] day I can meet them and [we can] all be friends,” it finished.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Evidently unhappy with the gesture, Ye — who also shared a photo of Pete and Machine Gun Kelly in Calvin Klein underwear from a memorable Instagram livestream in December — wrote in the caption: “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

instagram.com

Ye then shared a handful of other posts aimed at Pete, calling him “garbage” and “trash.” He even rehashed a false rumor that Pete once sent late rapper Mac Miller intimate photos of himself and Ariana Grande, in a bid to prevent them from getting back together.

Pop Base @PopBase

Kanye West shares post about Ariana Grande’s relationships with Pete Davidson &amp; Mac Miller.

Twitter: @PopBase

Before long, Ye — who clarified that his Instagram account was “not hacked” after fans became concerned — went on to offer to pay Michael Che “double” his earnings from SNL purely to avoid working with Pete.

Photos Of Ye @PhotosOfKanye

Twitter: @PhotosOfKanye

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ye’s Instagram activity left his name trending first worldwide on Twitter — even above the #SuperBowl, which dominates social media each year.

@kanyewest / Via instagram.com

Addressing the attention, Ye wrote in another post: “I DIDN’T WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL.”

Photos Of Ye @PhotosOfKanye

Ye via Instagram:

Twitter: @PhotosOfKanye

“FOR EVERYONE MARRIED HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE,” he went on. “MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVER DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOU FAMILY.”

Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Going on to accuse Pete of walking around “in Calvin Kleins” around his children, Ye ultimately expressed his desire to be reunited with Kim.

Handout / Getty Images

“I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR CHILDREN SITTING AT THE 50 YARD LINE @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W,” he wrote.

Doubling down on his comments the following day, Ye shared a post maintaining that he loves Kim, and ultimately has “faith” that the two will “be back together.”

Rich Fury / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

“I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM,” wrote Ye on Feb. 14. “I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY.”

instagram.com

“I HAVE FAITH THAT WE'LL BE BACK TOGETHER,” he went on.

Jean-baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images

“WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY,” he added.

Alo Ceballos / GC Images

Moments later, Ye shared another post, writing: “MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN MY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENTS,” before referring to Pete as “Skete” once again.

“IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT [THE] LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER,” he wrote, alongside a broken heart emoji.

instagram.com

Kim hasn’t responded to Ye’s string of public messages, but she was pictured out with Pete in New York enjoying a dinner date on Feb. 12, ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

The pair were photographed holding hands and laughing as they stopped by Lilia's restaurant in Brooklyn for the evening.

Just last week, Pete revealed that he was excited about spending Valentine’s Day with Kim in a rare interview dishing out on their relationship.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Speaking with People on Feb. 7, Pete said: “I don’t think I’ve ever had a Valentine’s Day thing, really, so this would be the first year that I’m thinking about Valentine’s Day plans, I guess.”

People

Host Kay Adams quickly asked, “So you are thinking about Valentine’s Day plans?” to which Pete responded, “Very much so, yes… It’s a big day.”

People

In the same interview, Pete surprised viewers with a rare public reference to Kim as his “girlfriend” for the first time.

Slaven Vlasic

Speaking about what he does in his spare time, Pete said: “If I'm off [work], I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside,” making reference to Kim — whose face could noticeably be seen on a prayer candle that was ~conveniently placed~ in the background of the shot.

instagram.com

Quickly calling the candle into question, Kay asked: “Is that a Kardashian candle on your other shoulder?”

People

Grinning widely in response, Pete said: “Yes, yes, it is. That is… uh… that is exactly what that is.”

People

