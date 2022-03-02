The star cited "irreconcilable differences" in the legal paperwork, and later admitted that Kanye moving to Wyoming and living in an entirely different state from her and their four children was a large factor in her decision.
He went on to make a series of incredibly public pleas for Kim to take him back, despite the fact she began datingSaturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson in October.
In December, Kim told the court that Kanye had failed to respond to repeated requests to officially “terminate” their marriage as she filed to be “legally single.”
Kanye’s camp did not respond to this motion until last month, where they denied the request and claimed that Kim’s filing did not “provide the protections necessary for an early termination of marital status.”
They referenced an accompanying document of Kanye’s terms and added that Kim needs to refile her motion “with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions.”
They also suggested that a hearing should be arranged if the former couple fail to come to a solution, and expressed concern about Kim and Kanye’s shared assets. The rapper’s team filed to prevent Kim from transferring her assets out of any trusts.
Last week, Kim responded to Kanye’s filing with new court documents that detailed the “emotional distress” that Kanye had put her through.
She added that she and Kanye had a prenup that kept all of their trusts and assets separate, except for one joint checking account that was used to pay for their children’s expenses.
Kim went on to say that the marriage being officially terminated in court “will help Kanye accept” that their relationship is over, and aid them with “peacefully coparenting.”
Kim said: “I very much desire to be divorced,” and referenced Kanye’s online attacks against her as she added: “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”
Kim also acknowledged that Kanye does not want their marriage to end, saying in the filing: “While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."
Kim and Kanye are due in court again on Wednesday, and it appears that Kanye has had a change of heart since his team’s last filing as he has vowed to do what he can to speed up the divorce for the sake of their kids.
In a statement shared with Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper said: “I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention into our beautiful children.”
Kim and Kanye share 8-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm, and they have been a source of contention throughout their separation.
Kanye has made repeated claims that he is being kept from his children, and even accused Kim of “kidnap” after saying that she wouldn’t tell him the location of Chicago’s birthday party in January.
Kanye later confirmed that he’d attended the party, and Kim’s lawyer has denied that there had been any attempt made to limit his time with the kids.
Kanye has also lashed out at Kim’s parenting in his recent song lyrics, suggesting that she spoils the kids and leaves them with the nannies in his January release “Eazy.”
This was in addition to his attacks on Pete, who he referred to as “Skete” on Instagram. The rapper told his followers to “scream” at Pete if they saw him in public, and shared a screenshot of a private text message that Pete had seemingly sent vowing to never stand in the way of Kanye and his children.
Kanye’s behavior appeared to be a cause for concern for Kim, with her estranged husband also sharing private messages she’d allegedly sent that accused him of “creating a dangerous and scary environment.”
Kim expressed her fear that somebody might hurt Pete because of Kanye’s Instagram posts, which prompted Kanye to tell his fans: “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE I’M GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF,” which some interpreted to be a threat.
Kanye’s new album, Donda 2, took further aim at Kim and Pete amid its release last week, with people believing that his song “Security” is another threat toward the new couple.
In the song, he raps: “Never stand between a man and his kids / Y'all ain't got enough security for this.”
Kanye previously acknowledged accusations that he was “harassing” Kim via social media, writing in a now-deleted post: “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”
Despite Kanye’s repeated attacks on Kim and Pete, he has also moved on from his marriage by dating a string of other women.
He and actor Julia Fox enjoyed a very public whirlwind romance at the start of the year, and when it came to an abrupt end last month Julia claimed that Kanye had told her to flaunt their relationship to the media as much as possible.
And on Tuesday, Kanye appeared to go Instagram official with new girl Chaney Jones as he shared a news report speculating on their relationship alongside a black heart emoji.
