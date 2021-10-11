“When they asked me to host [SNL], I was like, why? I haven’t had a movie premiere in a long time,” she quipped. “I mean actually, I only had that one movie come out, and no one even told me it was premiering… It must’ve slipped my mom’s mind.”

“It’s because of [my father] that I met my first Black person. Wanna take a stab in the dark at who it was?” she joked. “I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but OJ does leave a mark — or several — or none at all, I still don’t know.”

And at the time, Kim even refused to share her own opinion on the case. “I’ve never expressed how I've felt about that because I just respect his children,” she said.

But Kim’s eyebrow-raising jokes didn’t stop there. She went on to make jabs about her sisters’ surgeries, Caitlyn Jenner, and her estranged husband, Kanye West.

“I’m excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I’m so much more than a pretty face… and good hair, and great makeup, and amazing boobs and a perfect butt. Basically, I’m just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons,” she said at one point.

And in a dig toward both Caitlyn’s and Kanye’s failed political campaigns, Kim joked that she couldn’t run for president as they’d then have “three failed politicians in one family.”

“I married the best rapper of all time,” she began. “Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

“So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality,” she joked.

But while Kim's opening monologue showcased a new, comic side to her, the skits were even more surprising.

One of Kim’s most surprising performances came during the “Ladies Night” skit, which saw her dancing and rapping alongside Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, and Punkie Johnson as they let loose on a hilarious night out.

In fact, Kim’s inability to let loose and have fun has been an unending source of frustration for her family, with Kourtney and Khloé repeatedly labeling her a “bore."

And during past episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , Kim has opened up about her longtime fear of dancing and performing, revealing that she and Kanye had some of their worst arguments over it.

“It was our biggest fight that I don't dance at Kanye's concerts,” Kim said during season 12. “I did not dance on Dancing With the Stars . Like, I did not dance!”

Kim also revealed that she’d freaked out when Beyoncé asked her to dance at the Watch the Throne tour in 2016.

“My biggest fear was during Watch the Throne that if I sit next to Beyoncé, she dances and she's up, like, you know,” Kim confessed.

“So, the last night of the tour, she came to dressing room and was like, ‘Hey, do you want to sit together?’ Then, she wanted to go in the mosh pit and I was like, ‘What do we do in the mosh pit?’ She's like, ‘Dance! Just let loose. Just dance!’ And I was like, ‘My life is over!’” she recalled.