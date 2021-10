After weeks of skepticism around her debut, it’s safe to say that Kim — who has spent years avoiding any form of live public performance due to her fear of embarrassing herself — surprised fans with her unexpectedly controversial jokes and hilarious skits.

In fact, between her scathing jokes about her family members and her hilariously awkward dance moves, Kim's hosting debut was the first time the star has been truly pushed outside of her comfort zone. The guest appearance marked a huge shift in the public's perception of her.

Things kicked things off with Kim’s brutal opening monologue , during which she made jokes about her infamous sex tape while also openly addressing the rumors that her mom Kris Jenner was the one who leaked it.

“When they asked me to host [SNL], I was like, why? I haven’t had a movie premiere in a long time,” she quipped. “I mean actually, I only had that one movie come out, and no one even told me it was premiering… It must’ve slipped my mom’s mind.”

Shortly after, Kim went on to speak about her late father Robert Kardashian’s influence on her work fighting racial injustice before making several jaw-dropping jokes about OJ Simpson — who was defended by Robert in the controversial 1994 double-murder trial.

“It’s because of [my father] that I met my first Black person. Wanna take a stab in the dark at who it was?” she joked. “I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met, but OJ does leave a mark — or several — or none at all, I still don’t know.”

Kim has rarely commented on the trial, let alone joked about it. In fact, during an honest chat on David Letterman's Netflix show,last year, Kim revealed that the whole experience " tore her family apart ."

And at the time, Kim even refused to share her own opinion on the case. “I’ve never expressed how I've felt about that because I just respect his children,” she said.

But Kim’s eyebrow-raising jokes didn’t stop there. She went on to make jabs about her sisters’ surgeries, Caitlyn Jenner, and her estranged husband, Kanye West.

“I’m excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I’m so much more than a pretty face… and good hair, and great makeup, and amazing boobs and a perfect butt. Basically, I’m just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons,” she said at one point.

And in a dig toward both Caitlyn’s and Kanye’s failed political campaigns, Kim joked that she couldn’t run for president as they’d then have “three failed politicians in one family.”

Later on, Kim publicly joked about her divorce from Kanye — who was credited with supposedly helping her prepare for the hosting gig just last week — for the first time.

“I married the best rapper of all time,” she began. “Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

“So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality,” she joked.

But while Kim's opening monologue showcased a new, comic side to her, the skits were even more surprising.

One of Kim’s most surprising performances came during the “Ladies Night” skit, which saw her dancing and rapping alongside Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, and Punkie Johnson as they let loose on a hilarious night out.

The skit was especially significant given Kim's dislike of alcohol and clubbing and the fact she's also deathly afraid of dancing or performing out of fear of embarrassing herself.

In fact, Kim’s inability to let loose and have fun has been an unending source of frustration for her family, with Kourtney and Khloé repeatedly labeling her a “bore."

One of the most memorable examples of her fear of dancing took place at the now-iconic Prince concert in 2011, where Kim — who was invited up onstage but refused to dance — was kicked off by the late pop star. At the time, Kim tweeted: “OMG Prince just pulled me up on stage!!! I'm shaking!!!! I was so nervous I froze when Prince touched me!!!!”

And during past episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians , Kim has opened up about her longtime fear of dancing and performing, revealing that she and Kanye had some of their worst arguments over it.

“It was our biggest fight that I don't dance at Kanye's concerts,” Kim said during season 12. “I did not dance on Dancing With the Stars . Like, I did not dance!”

Kim also revealed that she’d freaked out when Beyoncé asked her to dance at the Watch the Throne tour in 2016.

“My biggest fear was during Watch the Throne that if I sit next to Beyoncé, she dances and she's up, like, you know,” Kim confessed.

“So, the last night of the tour, she came to dressing room and was like, ‘Hey, do you want to sit together?’ Then, she wanted to go in the mosh pit and I was like, ‘What do we do in the mosh pit?’ She's like, ‘Dance! Just let loose. Just dance!’ And I was like, ‘My life is over!’” she recalled.