Last month, reports suggested that Kim intended to save the details of her divorce for the 20th and final season of the show. And it seems these reports could be true — Kim filing for divorce almost exactly a month ahead of KUWTK returning is in-keeping with the family's tradition of confirming media speculation ahead of a new season before unpacking the drama on their own terms. But, it looks like we'll have to wait until the season premiere on March 18 to find out for sure.