Divorce speculation had been mounting for weeks after Page Six revealed in early January that Kim had decided the marriage was "over" following years of tumultuousness.

"This divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot," a source told the outlet. "She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy shit, and she's just had enough of it."

Last year Kim was reportedly left "shocked beyond words" after Kanye said during a rally for his short-lived presidential campaign that he and Kim had contemplated aborting their first child, North.

Days later, he posted a string of tweets in which he said he was seeking a divorce after Kim attempted to have him "hospitalized." While Kim issued a statement at the time saying she was "powerless" to force her husband into treatment and asked the public for "empathy," the pair spent much of 2020 apart. Kanye has been based at his ranch in Wyoming, while Kim has remained in LA with their four children.