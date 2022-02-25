It has now been over a year since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, citing "irreconcilable differences" in the legal paperwork after six years of marriage.
She later revealed that Kanye moving to Wyoming and living in an entirely different state from her and their four children had been a big factor in the breakdown of their romance.
While the former couple remained amicable for much of last year, their relationship soured in December when Kim filed to be “legally single” as she claimed that Kanye had failed to respond to repeated requests to officially “terminate” their marriage.
The filing came just weeks after she began datingSaturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson in October, and Kanye had spent much of November and early December campaigning to win Kim back — even claiming that he'd “never seen the divorce papers.”
But after this legal filing, Kanye struck up a very public relationship with Uncut Gems actor Julia Fox. When the romance came to an abrupt end earlier this month, Julia claimed that Kanye had told her to flaunt their relationship as much as possible.
His behavior towards Kim also came to a head in January and February, with Kanye lashing out at both her and Pete in his song lyrics and on social media.
The rapper claimed that he was being kept from his children, and even accused Kim of “kidnap” after she allegedly withheld the location of their daughter Chicago’s fourth birthday party.
Kim’s lawyer denied that there had been any attempts to limit his time with the kids, and Kanye confirmed that he did end up attending the party.
Kanye’s constant social media posts included screenshots of text messages that both Kim and Pete had seemingly sent him in private, with Pete appearing to reassure the rapper that he would “never get in the way” of his relationship with his children.
Kanye responded by captioning the screenshot with: “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN,” and also told his followers to “scream” at Pete if they saw him in public.
This prompted an alleged private message from Kim, where she accused him of “creating a dangerous and scary environment” and expressed her concern that somebody might hurt Pete as a result of Kanye’s Instagram posts.
Kanye responded by posting the text and telling his fans: “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE I’M GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF,” which some interpreted to be a threat.
The rapper was accused of “harassing” Kim, which he acknowledged in another social media post that has since been deleted. “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim,” Kanye wrote. “I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”
Well, last week, Kanye’s legal team denied Kim’s request to be “legally single,” telling the court that Kim’s “motion does not provide the protections necessary for an early termination of marital status.”
They went on to say that Kim needs to “refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions” that Kanye had set in an accompanying document, or that a hearing should be arranged as an alternative.
Kanye’s team expressed concern about their shared assets, and filed to prevent Kim from transferring assets out of any trust.
And new court documents, obtained by TMZ, have now revealed Kim’s response, with the star referencing her and Kanye’s prenup that kept all of their trusts and assets separate.
“Both Kanye and I came into the marriage with significant separate property estates,” Kim explains in the paperwork. “We each wanted to protect our premarital assets and the earnings from those assets and any appreciation in the value of our premarital assets during our marriage.”
She states that finances were kept separate except for one joint checking account that they used to pay for their children’s expenses, and that it had already been agreed that Kim would keep their $50 million home.
Kim also says in the filing: “I very much desire to be divorced,” and referenced Kanye’s online attacks as she added: “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”
Kim goes on to say that she thinks their marriage being officially terminated in court “will help Kanye accept” that their relationship is over, and will ultimately help them with “peacefully co-parenting.”
Asserting her decision to be legally single, Kim said: “While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."
Explaining the significance of her being single, Kim said: “I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”
Amid Kanye’s public comments about their separation, Kim has only issued one social media statement about the messy split.
It came after Kanye lashed out at Kim for creating a shared TikTok account with their oldest daughter North, 8, without his “approval.”
In the deeply personal post to her Instagram Story, Kim wrote: “Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”
“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” Kim added. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”
Sources have also said that Kim has been left “overwhelmed and upset” by Kanye’s “antics,” but she is desperate to create a “healthy co-parenting relationship.”
“Kim's main priority has always been their children. Her goal has always been to have a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye, where both of them are involved,” the insider explained to Entertainment Tonight.
“Kim had an incredible relationship with her dad, even after her parents got divorced, and she wants that for her kids too,” the source added. "Kim has just been trying to put a structured plan in place so that her children can feel safe, secure, protected, and loved by the both of them."
On Tuesday, Kanye’s album Donda 2took further aim at Kim and Pete in a series of new songs, including one called “Security” that sees the star rap: “Never stand between a man and his kids / Y'all ain't got enough security for this.”