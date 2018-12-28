What it was like to live in the US in this tumultuous year.

Campus Cops Are One Answer To School Shootings, But There’s No Proof They Work Joan Wong for BuzzFeed News

Dozens of school resource officers have been accused of crimes involving the students they were hired to protect. Joshua Spratt was one of them. Read it here.

—Albert Samaha

Suicide Is On The Rise In The US, And Muslims Aren’t Immune Photo of Shaira Ali courtesy Kecia Ali

It’s hard enough dealing with the suicide of a loved one, but for a lot of Muslim families, that’s just the beginning of the heartache. Read it here.

—Hannah Allam

A College Student Who Took Back Her Rape Claim Faces A Year In Jail For False Reporting Ned Gerard /Hearst Connecticut Media via AP

The unusual prosecution has been praised by men’s rights groups, but Nikki Yovino’s confession has raised questions about how police treat women who report rape. Read it here.

—Tyler Kingkade

“They blew it off as a boyfriend–girlfriend spat,” Rosemarie Reilly’s mother told BuzzFeed News after filing suit against police. Read it here.

—Ariane Lange

Sapelo Islanders Have Survived Persecution And Slavery. Can They Survive Tourism? Stephen B. Morton for BuzzFeed News

A federal lawsuit accuses the government of trying to drive the descendants of enslaved Muslims from the place they call home to make way for wealthy weekenders. Read it here.

—Hannah Allam

What It’s Like For School Shooting Survivors To Watch The Parkland Protests Rob Dobi for BuzzFeed News

Not every kid who’s lived through a school shooting has the same cause to advance. For some, this is their chance to march in memory of classmates killed years ago. Others will avoid the protests altogether. Read it here.

—Tyler Kingkade and Jessica Testa

A 17-Year-Old Was Told He Couldn’t Attend High School, Even Though He’s A US Citizen Zack Wittman for BuzzFeed News

Older students have the right to a public education, but we found that immigrant teens are being excluded from schools in several states. Read it here.

—Zoë Kirsch

A suspected hate crime that killed two black people at a grocery store was quickly overtaken by more hate-fueled violence. “We’re so bombarded.” Read it here.

—Jessica Testa

Sex Tourists Say They’re Going To Mexico To Escape #MeToo Arlene Mejorado for BuzzFeed News

“They say they’re more free here than over there. They say that just by looking at a woman, you can get sued.” Read it here.

—John Stanton

The Woman Who Said R. Kelly Abused Her Refuses To Be Silenced Kristen Zeis for BuzzFeed News

For Jerhonda Pace, who accused musician R. Kelly of abusing her when she was a minor, watching #MeToo take down powerful men has been bittersweet. “What about R. Kelly’s victims? What about us? Nothing happened for us.” Read it here.

—Jim DeRogatis

Michael Schmitt’s rap song was crude, but was it a crime? “They painted me as a school shooter, and that’s terrifying,” said the 18-year-old, who’s been on house arrest since March. Read it here.

—Tyler Kingkade

Why Fatal Police Shootings Rarely Lead To Convictions The Commercial Dispatch/Sam Gause; Courtesy Justice for Ricky Ball