Travis Scott has sparked outrage after new court documents revealed he “generally denies the allegations” filed against him following the Astroworld tragedy last month.

Travis Scott has made his first legal response to several of the lawsuits filed against him in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy. Rick Kern / Getty Images

Ten people were killed during a crowd surge that occurred during Scott’s performance on Nov. 5 at NRG Park in Houston. Hundreds of other concertgoers were left with severe injuries. Erika Goldring / WireImage,

Fan footage shared by attendees of the festival showed Scott appearing to encourage the crowd to participate in mosh pits, while several witness testimonies further detailed numerous people being crushed and trampled by one another in the crowd. Erika Goldring / WireImage,

After the show was officially declared a mass casualty incident, Scott continued to play on for a reported 37 minutes. However, sources close to the rapper have maintained that he only found out about the severity of the situation “hours and hours after the concert.” Erika Goldring / WireImage

In the weeks since the tragedy, Scott — who headlined and produced the annual event — has been named as a defendant in over 200 lawsuits . Many have cited “negligence” and the “encouragement of violence,” among other harms. Rick Kern / Getty Images

The majority of the suits have been filed against Scott and various connected companies — including Cactus Jack Records and Live Nation — by the families of the victims, as well as security guards at the event. According to reports, the lawsuits are seeking a collective sum of roughly $3 billion in damages.

In paperwork filed in response to the multiple suits, Scott has made his first legal response. Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

On Dec. 6, Scott, via his attorneys, requested to be dismissed from 11 lawsuits filed against him. Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

According to court documents obtained by various media outlets including Rolling Stone Vulture , and People , Scott and his company “generally deny the allegations” made in the suits and “respectfully request that the claims against these Defendants be dismissed with prejudice.” Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

A representative for Scott reportedly maintained that the rapper “is not legally liable” for the tragedy before adding that he’ll likely file more dismissal requests. Erika Goldring / WireImage,

Several of the festival’s promoters and connected companies, including Live Nation, ScoreMore, Harris County Sports, and Convention Corporation, further denied all allegations made against them. Erika Goldring / WireImage,

In light of the tragedy and multiple suits filed against him, Scott’s immediate request for dismissal has elicited a negative response from fans. Rick Kern / Getty Images

“People need to be held responsible for their part in the Astroworld tragedy,” wrote one person. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

“So much for that apology,” another echoed Erika Goldring / WireImage,

Similarly, Scott faced backlash two weeks ago when he was pictured out on a golf trip with other A-list celebrities in his first public outing since the tragedy. Erika Goldring / WireImage,

In a series of photos that quickly went viral on Twitter, Scott was seen with Mark Wahlberg, Michael Jordan, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and actor Saïd Taghmaoui in Southern California on Nov. 23. @TheMindOfHY, @TheMindOfHY / Via twitter.com

Scott’s casual public appearance amid the ongoing controversy caused outrage among fans, with some accusing the rapper of acting “like nothing happened.” Rick Kern / Getty Images

Prior to this, Scott had addressed the tragedy in two statements posted to Twitter and Instagram on Nov. 6 and 7. In both accounts, he maintained that he was “absolutely devastated” by the events that had taken place, before pledging a commitment to “help assist” and “support the families in need.”

Elsewhere, Scott offered to cover the costs of the funerals for those who died at the concert while providing one month’s free therapy for survivors in a brand partnership. However, his proposal has since been rejected by some of the victims’ families. Mike Coppola / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Last week, the family of Ezra Blount — a 9-year-old boy who died following injuries he sustained at the festival — declined Scott’s offer to pay for the funeral. Blount was believed to be the youngest victim of the tragedy. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

The Blount family’s lawyer, Bob Hilliard, reportedly wrote in a letter to Scott's attorney: “Your client’s offer is declined... I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.”

Following suit, several other families of victims who died at or following the festival have recently rejected Scott’s funds. Some allegedly called his offer “an attempt to lessen public pressure rather than a genuine display of remorse.” Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images