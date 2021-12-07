The majority of the suits have been filed against Scott and various connected companies — including Cactus Jack Records and Live Nation — by the families of the victims, as well as security guards at the event. According to reports, the lawsuits are seeking a collective sum of roughly $3 billion in damages.

In paperwork filed in response to the multiple suits, Scott has made his first legal response.

On Dec. 6, Scott, via his attorneys, requested to be dismissed from 11 lawsuits filed against him.

In light of the tragedy and multiple suits filed against him, Scott’s immediate request for dismissal has elicited a negative response from fans.

Prior to this, Scott had addressed the tragedy in two statements posted to Twitter and Instagram on Nov. 6 and 7. In both accounts, he maintained that he was “absolutely devastated” by the events that had taken place, before pledging a commitment to “help assist” and “support the families in need.”

The Blount family’s lawyer, Bob Hilliard, reportedly wrote in a letter to Scott's attorney: “Your client’s offer is declined... I have no doubt Mr. Scott feels remorse. His journey ahead will be painful. He must face and hopefully see that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.”

Philip Corboy, the attorney for the families of 21-year-olds Jacob Jurinek and Franco Patino, alleged that the families “realized quickly that all [Scott] was trying to do was trying to lessen the public outcry on his case.”